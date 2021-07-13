Hurricanes Are Becoming More Dangerous With Every Passing Year

Hurricane Florence from space NASA

Hurricanes are nothing to play with. As all of us in Florida know well, hurricanes can present a real threat to our life, limb, and property. Hurricane Irma ripped Central Florida apart in 2017 and our forests still aren't growing back quite yet. Hurricane Michael tore through Panama City, Florida back in 2018. And anyone who was here for the bombardment of several hurricanes back in 2004 knows exactly how much damage can be done from back-to-back hurricane attacks. Hurricanes Charley, Frances, Ivan, and Jeanne, all tagged Florida back-to-back, leaving countless people without power. I remember the food going bad on the shelves of the grocery stores that had been without power for weeks on end, as weeks strung out into months.

And guess what, they're becoming more dangerous.

Several studies in recent months have sought to discover precisely what's happening and why exactly it's happening in terms of hurricanes. As a ScienceBrief report states:

Observations since about 1980 show that, globally, the intensity and rate of intensification of [Tropical Cyclones] has increased slightly, with a stronger positive trend observed for the North Atlantic.

And guess what, they're also becoming storms that more rapid increase in intensity. By intensity, of course, I mean wind speed and size. Storms used to have to build up energy as they slowly worked their ways, usually from the tip of Africa, across the Atlantic Ocean, through the Caribbean, and eventually to the United States, often in Florida.

But since 1980, scientists have observed that these storms have more rapidly increased in both size and strength, equating to larger storm surges, throwing more water onto our coastal cities as these storms arrive at our doorstep.

But, while storms are becoming more powerful, and while we've experienced more than usual in recent years (2020 set a record and 2021 is on pace to match that), these two events might not share the same causes.

As Carolyn Gramling writes for ScienceNews:

Climate change is helping Atlantic hurricanes pack more of a punch, making them rainier, intensifying them faster and helping the storms linger longer even after landfall. But a new statistical analysis of historical records and satellite data suggests that there aren’t actually more Atlantic hurricanes now than there were roughly 150 years ago, researchers report July 13 in Nature Communications.

There were more full-blown hurricanes in 1880 than there were in 2000. But, a hotter planet means more severe hurricanes, and we can expect them to become more and more dangerous with each and every passing hurricane season.

Last year in 2020, the Hurricane Season in the Atlantic broke records, with 30 named storms. As most of you know by now, when a storm turns into a tropical cyclone, it's given a name (Irma, Maria, Charley, Ivan, etc.). On average, 14 storms per year are named by weather services, so the fact that we had a full 30 systems is massive.

The threat of dealing with thirty possible hurricanes is no joke.

And now this year, forecasters are anticipating another doozy. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting between 13 and 20 named storms. And of those storms, they presume between 6 and 10 of them could become full-fledged hurricanes, with between 3 and 5 of them becoming major hurricanes. A major hurricane is defined by them as a storm that reaches over 111 mph winds.

