Mass Protests in Cuba; Florida Officials Respond With Support

Mass protests have erupted in Cuba this week, as demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand a better standard of living. For decades, since the late 1950s, Cuba has lived under an authoritarian regime like the one in the old U.S.S.R., with little access to many of the luxuries in life, or even the basics. On the streets of Miami, in Little Havana, demonstrators also gathered in mass to show support and solidarity with the cause back in the homeland. Florida is the state with the most Cuban Americans, with 1.53 million, as of 2017.

And as could be expected, protests stretched from Miami to Tampa Bay, as crowds came out to cheer on the protestors in Cuba who seek a better life. For decades, Cuba has suffered at the hands of trade embargos and economic sanctions in the same way other authoritarian states have. The United States generally doesn't like to trade with authoritarian regimes accused of human rights violations whenever we can avoid it.

And there's another plight that's been ravaging Cuba that protestors on the ground are pushing back against. That plight is the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, as both cases and deaths rise in the small island nation, and people want answers.

American politicians, especially in Florida, each took their stances and offered support in various ways. But their support wasn't without disagreement.

Julie Chung, an official for the U.S. State Department, tweeted in support of this weekend's protests, saying that the rising cases and deaths of the coronavirus were the sole cause of the protests. Senator Marco Rubio, a Cuban American himself, criticized the State Department official, saying that the coronavirus pandemic wasn't the only thing they're protesting, suggesting that she's getting it wrong.

Both Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz, both Cuban-Americans, criticized the Biden administration for essentially not caring enough about the Cuban people and their protests, even though the President himself did say he was in support of the Cuban protests. President Biden said in a statement:

We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.

It seems Florida officials are on the same page with the President, even when they don't realize it. But beyond politics, what about the Cuban people, whose battle stands ahead of them? What will come of these protests? Well, we can only hope to see a more open and liberated Cuba coming out of this. But there's no certainty that will happen.

Anyone who remembers the Arab Spring protests remembers how much hope we had that we were finally seeing several nations turn over a new leaf and begin a new chapter, one more democratic, with freedom and fair elections. But that quickly turned into a decade-long conflict in Syria and battle after battle as rival factions turned against one another in other nations.

The power vacuum left behind afforded ISIS the opportunity to grow, recruit, and take over many of the lands we'd hoped would finally see secular, democratic Republics in. We'll see if the Cuban people can overcome the oppressive regime and finally build a freer form of government.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson said:

Floridians stand with the people of Cuba today. May their courage and action bring the freedom, dignity and human rights they have long been denied.

And Jackie Toledo, a Representative from Florida's District 60, said:

I stand with the people of Cuba, even on behalf of my own children who share a Cuban heritage. May democracy be established and oppression be removed.

Let's hope we're on the precipice of seeing something like that unfold in the small island nation to the south. It's long overdue.

