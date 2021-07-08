5 Floridians Charged With Assaulting Officers During Capitol Riot on January 6th

Joe Duncan

Florida men arrested for attacking police during the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol

This past Tuesday, July 6th, marked the six-month point after the egregious assault on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. The assault was swift, destructive, and deadly. And even though Sicknick was a supporter of President Trump himself, that didn't stop the mob of Trump supporters from killing him while attacking other officers. Those who assaulted the Capitol brought makeshift weapons with them, everything from baseball bats to hockey sticks, bear mace, and more.

All is fair in love and war, they say, and the U.S. Capitol looked far more like a battleground on that day than the seat of the American Republic.

In the months since then, there have been hundreds of arrests for the crimes committed on that fateful day. Just how many have been arrested? More than 500 of the presumed 800 people who illegally entered the Capitol that day have been arrested thus far. And we can add 5 more names to the list of those who've been charged and four to the list of those arrested.

Five people who come from our very own home state of Florida (of course).

Olivia Pollock, Joshua Doolin, Joseph Hutchinson, and Michael Perkins were the first four of the five in question who's been arrested. They were apprehended on June 30th while an additional man, Daniel Pollock, has been charged but remains at large.

Everyone on this list of names has been charged with attacking the police officers at the Capitol that day except Joshua Doolin, who's been charged with going with them to the riot, but not assaulting any officers. He was seen with zip ties tucked under his belt at the Capitol riot, however. Doolin also had a can of "chemical irritant" spray with him when he went, meaning the intent to cause harm was obviously there.

A total of 19 counts have been issued for various crimes among the 5 people charged thus far.

Michael Perkins is alleged to have attacked the police line with a flag pole, while Joseph Hutchinson ripped through a fence and began kicking Capitol police officers who met the oncoming rioters in a failed attempt to keep them from getting into the building, prosecutors say.

Jonathan and Olivia Pollock were allegedly draped in tactical military gear when they assaulted the seat of the U.S. Government. They're also accused of attacking police with a flagpole, as well as hitting officers with their fists. As CBS News Miami reports:

Prosecutors say Jonathan Pollock charged at police with a flagpole, dragged two officers down a set of stairs, kneed a police officer, punched two officers in the face, grabbed at one officer’s neck and pinned them to the ground, and rammed a stolen police shield into an officer’s throat. He wore tactical gear and a military outfit and was at the Capitol with his sister, Olivia Pollock. Prosecutors say she elbowed a police officer and repeatedly tried to rip away officers’ batons.

The group came armed with the intent to cause harm that day and now they'll stand trial. It should be mentioned that all parties in this article are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and all allegations have been made by prosecutors.

