Never Underestimate the Power of Sport. It Has the Power to Inspire and Unite

Joanne Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKqYS_0bAbLXRh00
Never underestimate the power of sport, it can inspire and unitePhoto by freepik via freepik.com

We are in the full swing of the Tokyo Olympics, athletes from around the world are gathered to compete and show the world what the best of the best can do. Sport has the power to inspire and unite. Behind every Olympic athlete, there is an incredible story of hard work, perseverance, discipline, pain, successes, and failures. When you watch those athletes perform you are witnessing something very special; you see a special breed of humans who are passionate, dedicated, and on top of their game physically and mentally. When you experience the energy and anticipation that exist in a stadium full of fans and supporters cheering for their favorite teams and players, you can see that sport has the power to inspire and unite and it matters a great deal.

“Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers.” Nelson Mandela.

Sports has the power to inspire and unite in times of peace and war

In February 2018, the World Economic Forum posted an article entitled, The uniquely unifying power of sports, and why it matters. The author, Mark Ein, stated: “Any discussion of the power of sport has finally to include its importance as a vehicle to teach our youth – and the rest of us – the lessons of leadership, good health, teamwork, fair play, self-reliance, and continuous improvement.”

The world is a fractured place. There are conflicts between countries all over the globe, and also conflicts between people from the same country. Yet throughout history, people who otherwise have little in common have come together on neighborhood pitches and in packed stadiums, as fans and as players, and put those differences aside for the sake of their teams.

Sport has the potential to unite people in times of extreme chaos and violence. Even in the most tumultuous of circumstances, sport gives people from all sides a respite from the endless conflict and violence and allows combatants to see each other once again as human beings instead of merely enemies.

The Olympic Truce can trace its origins back to 776 BC where the rulers of the time agreed to end any conflict for a week before and after the Olympic games in the spirit of sportsmanship and universal peace. The truce ensured that the host city was not attacked, and athletes and spectators could travel safely to the Games and peacefully return to their respective countries.

Sports has the power to inspire and unite in times of peace and war - Flashback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsTb1_0bAbLXRh00
Invictus - UnconqueredPhoto by Olga Guryanova via Unsplash.com

The 2009 movie Invictus starring Morgan Freeman who played President Nelson Mandela and Matt Damon who played Francois Pienaar, directed by Clint Eastwood tells the inspiring and true story of how Nelson Mandela joined forces with the Captain of South Africa’s rugby team, Francois Pienaar to help unite their country. Newly elected President Mandela knows his nation remains racially and economically divided in the wake of Apartheid. Believing he can bring his people together through the universal language of sport, Mandela gives his full support to South Africa’s rugby team (the Springboks) as they make their run to the 1995 Rugby World Cup Championship match. South Africa is hosting the 1995 Rugby World Cup, that being the only reason the Springboks are even competing in the tournament as its years on the sideline of world rugby events has not made it world ranked.

The Springboks were previously considered the team of white South Africa and had no support from the black section of the population. Mandela decides to place his support behind the Springboks; he reached out to captain Francois Pienaar to ask him to help him unite the country by achieving the unrealistic goal of the Springboks winning the World Cup. Carried by a wave of unwavering support from the population, the South African team progresses throughout the competition reaching the final and having as opponents the all-blacks from New Zealand (no need here to introduce the all blacks as their reputation as rugby powerhouse precedes them). Against all odds Springboks wins 15-12! Never underestimate the power of sport, this rugby game made a nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0bH0_0bAbLXRh00
Winter Olympics in South Korea 2018Photo Taken by Joanne Reed - Seoul, South Korea

More recently, in the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, we saw once again the power of sport, when athletes from North and South Korea marched together at the opening ceremony behind a unified Korean flag. The two nations even entered a combined women’s hockey team in one of the most dramatic gestures of reconciliation between them in decades. The two teams trained together in the lead-up to the Games, and they were supported by fans from both countries; North Korea allowed a delegation of North Korean fans to travel to Seoul to support their team.

Sport has once again proven to be an effective mechanism to break the impasse and get the countries not just talking but working together. l hope that the diplomatic momentum that is built in the Korean mountain community of Pyeongchang will continue. The amazing unifying ability of sport to allow individuals to cast aside their differences and come together in the spirit of the games amplify the unique place sports occupy as an instrument for unification that is strong enough to bring people together even during the most divisive times in human history.

Those images of South Korea and North Korea marching together at the Winter Olympics games carries a lot of emotion for me. Seoul holds a very special place in my heart, it was my home for many years, and it is the country where my two daughters were raised. The conflict between the North and the South is something that the Koreans have been living with for decades and seeing the South and North Korean Athletes side by side during the winter olympic games was a spectacular and historic moment.

Never underestimate the power of sports, it can inspire, unite and heal a nation.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_788b06844568c1c135c445d56eff3d1f.blob

As an author, I made it my Quest to write about anything that nourishes and educates the mind with a zest of philosophy, plenty of good vibes, and this little 'Je ne sais quoi'. You can never underestimate the power of storytelling. Stories teach us about life, about ourselves, and about others.

193 followers
Loading

More from Joanne Reed

Health Matters a Great Deal

Health matters a great deal.Photo by freepik via freepik.com. Health matters a great deal. It has always mattered but for the past year and a half, it has become the topic of conversation in all circles of society and the subject of health remains at the center of every decision we make on a daily basis.Read full story

What Is Empathy and Why It Is Important?

Empathy is not a born trait. You have to practice it to be good at it.Photo by freepik via freepik.com. The term “empathy” is used to describe a wide range of experiences. What is empathy and why it is important? Emotion researchers generally define empathy as the ability to sense other people’s emotions, coupled with the ability to imagine what someone else might be thinking or feeling. It is the ability to understand another person’s thoughts and feelings in a situation from their point of view, rather than your own. Why is it important? Because if you learn how to emphasize with your friends, coworkers, and people around you and understand their point of view and where they are coming from you will be able to connect, communicate and interact with people at an optimum level, and use that understanding to guide your actions.Read full story

What If We Are Being Played?

What if we are being played?Photo by freepik via freepik.com. Niccolo Machiavelli was an Italian diplomat, philosopher, politician, historian, and writer who lived during the Renaissance. He is best known for his political treatise The Prince, written in 1513 where he articulated the Divide-and-Conquer policy. Fast forward to the modern era and there is no denying the fact that the world is more divided than ever; everything is politicized and polarized. Sensitivities and emotions are at an all-time high. In this blog article, I am going to ask you to step back a little to look at things from a different angle and to ask yourself the question: what if we are being played?Read full story

Why Can't I Play on the Boys' Team?

Why Can't I play in the Boys' Team?Photo taken by Joanne Reed featuring Alize Reed playing soccer. On the eve of the opening of the Olympics games in Japan, my youngest daughter Alizé asked herself why can’t girls play on the boys’ team? She figured out the answer straight away i.e. because men are biologically different than women, but she wanted to look into this subject a bit more deeply and offered to write a blog article about it. So here it is.Read full story
1 comments

Crazy Things You Won't Believe Used to Be Legal

Crazy things that used to be legal.Photo by brgfx via freepik.com. “Laws are like sausages; it is better not to see the being made” Otton Von Bismarck. We tend to think of the law as an obvious truth, the reality is that society pretty much makes things up as we go along. A brutal statement you may say. But take a look back at history, travel back in time when your parents and grandparents and great-grandparents were kids, and all kinds of crazy things were legal from meth to owning people, to be able to legally cut half of someone’s brain out for being gay?!Read full story

Life Is a Journey. Enjoy the Ride

Life is a Journey. Enjoy the ride.Photo by freepik via freepik.com. Life is a journey, sometimes the road is nice and pleasant and other times it is rocky, arduous, dangerous, and most unpleasant. No one voluntarily chooses to go down the unpleasant road, except that sometimes there is nowhere to go but down that road. Life is a road filled with hardships, celebrations, success, failure, heartaches, joy, and special moments.Read full story

When the Going Gets Tough, Be Tougher

When the going gets tough, be tougher.Photo by Master 1305 via freepik.com. We are living in uncertain times, there hasn’t been a time like this in recent memory. People are feeling worried, anxious, scared, and helpless. Human beings are fragile animals, but we are also resilient rational beings with foresight, discernment, and the ability to survive, and even thrive, when the going gets tough, be tougher. Nobody knows what is going to happen next, so we should get comfortable being uncomfortable while uncertainty reigns.Read full story

Essential Life Lessons: Learn the Art of Critical Thinking

Life Lesson - Think for yourselfPhoto by freepik via freepik.com. “Thinking is difficult, that is why most people judge” Carl Jung. Essential life lessons: Before you assume, learn the fact. Before you judge, understand why. Before you hurt someone, feel. Before you speak, think.Read full story

Essential Life Lessons You Know But Forgot - Practice Stillness

me, Myself and I.Photo by Mallivan via freepik.com. You may be one of those people who are feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the well-intended advice that is flowing freely on all social media platforms. There is an abundance of therapists, dieticians, life coaches, gurus, motivators who will happily share with you their best advice, and a list of 15 inspirational life lessons that you must learn and practice every day. But by the time you arrive at number 7 on that list you forgot the first 4 pieces of advice.Read full story

Deep Impact

Deep Impact.Photo by Flashmovie via freepik.com. “Deep Impact” was a 1998 Hollywood disaster movie starring Morgan Freeman, Robert Duvall, and Tea Leoni depicting the story of survival of the human race when a comet is discovered to be on a collision course with Earth. As doomsday nears, the human race prepares for the worst. Eight hundred thousand ordinary American people are selected via lottery tickets by the government alongside 200,000 scientists, soldiers and other officials to be saved in underground bunkers in order to keep the human race alive.Read full story

The Truth Is, You don't Know What You Don't Know

The Truth is, You Don't know What you don't KnowPhoto by Diloka107 via freepik.com. “The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence” – Charles Bukowski.Read full story

The Problem with Stereotypes

The Problem with stereotypesPhoto by freepik via freepik.com. A stereotype is defined as a simplification of reality, a rigid, categorizing – and often discriminatory – representation. A stereotype is a fixed, overgeneralized belief about a particular group or class of people. By stereotyping, we infer that a person has a whole range of characteristics and abilities that we assume all members of that group have. For example, saying that women have no sense of direction, that girls suck at math, or that football is a man’s sport, are stereotypes.Read full story

Jewel Kilcher, A Hidden Treasure

“The most precious jewels are not made of stone, but of flesh”. I was listening to the song Grateful recently and was mesmerized – to the point where I decided to write a blog article about Jewel Kilcher – the American singer-songwriter who went from rock-bottom to rock-star. Her music career started with gigs in biker bars and clubs but progressed to performances at the White House and even the Vatican. Singing is not Jewel’s only talent she is a hidden treasure and has found time, in between albums, to become a bestselling author, an actor, and a philanthropist.Read full story

Famous Misquotes

A good quote can change the way you see your life, can give you a boost when you need it, can act like a friend when you need one. Famous people’s wise words have traveled through history, some have forever been engraved in our collective memory, but many of the quotes we associate with a specific celebrity, even the famous, “Luke, I am your father,” may not be accurate at all!Read full story

Do What 99% of People Don't do. Manage Your Energy Wisely

Do what 99% of people don't do. Manage your energy wisely.Photo by Master 1305 vis freepik.com. Do What 99% of people don’t do. Learn to manage your energy wisely. We all have a finite amount of energy to spend. We all know this, but somehow, we act as if we have an unlimited supply of energy to waste. Each day we use the energy we have, we invest it in people and things that surround us until we have no energy left and we become exhausted.Read full story

The Value of Time

The Value of TimePhoto by Demian Astur via freepik.com. To realize the value of one year, ask a student who failed a grade. To realize the value of one month, ask a mother who gave birth to a premature baby. To realize the value of one week, ask a writer of a weekly newspaper. To realize the value of one day, ask an applicant who missed a job interview. To realize the value of one hour, ask the lovers who are waiting to meet. To realize the value of one minute, ask the person who just missed his plane. To realize the value of one second, ask a person who has survived an accident. To realize the value of one millisecond, ask the person who has won a silver medal in the Olympics. unknown author.Read full story

We Are All Explorers

Walkabout in the Savannah - Reunion IslandPhoto taken by Alize Reed featuring Joanne Reed. We all have in mind a romanticized idea of what explorers look like i.e., a Marco Polo, a Christopher Colombus, or a Ferdinand Magellan surely fit that explorer stereotype. We should also include in that list Hollywood characters such as Indian Jones and Lara Croft. Those explorers and adventurers are truly exceptional individuals with a very special set of skills and a level of courage and determination that set them apart from the rest of us. For sure those explorers have been real trailblazers and we should give them the respect and recognition that they deserve, but from my perspective, we are all explorers.Read full story

Should You Hire a Life Coach or Mentor?

Should you hire a life coach?Photo by Lenadig via freepik.com. Not everyone needs a coach nor wants one. If you are struggling with some unresolved issue and have a problem to resolve, you can just enter a search on the internet and you will find, in no time at all a book, a YouTube video, an article, a blog, or an online course telling you exactly how to solve your problem. There is no doubt that you can DIY your own path to success and your own self-development. If you can do this on your own, well done. Keep doing what you are doing.Read full story

How Good Are Your Communication Skills?

How good are your communication skills?Photo by Nakaridore via Freepik.com. Every problem big or small starts with bad communication. Someone is not communicating their message clearly and/or someone is not listening. How good are your communication skills? Being an effective communicator requires that you are able to speak, listen, write and read effectively and clearly. It also means that you are comfortable with the different channels of communication – face to face, on paper, via zoom call, and so on.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy