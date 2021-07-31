Meet The New Guys: Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta

JL Matthews

Raleigh, NC -- There are plenty of new faces on the Carolina Hurricanes, even if they're not physically in North Carolina just yet. On Thursday, the Canes held a virtual press conference to introduce two of the newcomers to the media: Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta.

Here's some of what they said:

Frederik Andersen

Andersen played the last five NHL seasons in Toronto. Asked what facilitated the move to Carolina, Andersen pointed to cap pressures in Toronto along with the appeal of playing for a cup contender. He credited his former Toronto teammate Jake Gardiner with helping him pick Carolina.

"The deciding factor is just the culture that's being built there," Andersen said. "That's what Jake's emphasis was really on, is the culture from the coaching staff on down. They've had good years previously and are trying to build toward something that can compete for a Cup. I think that's really important.

"Jake had really good things to say about living in North Carolina. He was pretty sure I would feel really comfortable there."

Andersen will be part of a goalie tandem with Antti Raanta. Asked whether or not he knew Raanta, Andersen said they've yet to catch up.

"I don't know him personally yet, but I'm looking forward to," Andersen said. "The relationship you've got to have, I think [is] just a good, healthy competitiveness. But also, obviously you're able to help each other to get the best out of both goalies...I think having a good friendship off the ice is really good. Having that competitive edge and trying to help your team when it's your chance in the net is important. I'm looking forward to building that as well as the relationship with the rest of my teammates."

Full video from CarolinaHurricanes.com:

Antti Raanta

Anttia Raanta arrives in Raleigh looking for a fresh start. The 32-year-old Finn is leaving behind four injury-plagued years in Arizona. In Carolina, he sees an opportunity to get healthy and contribute to a team that has Stanley Cup aspirations.

"It's a young, talented team," Raanta said. "Lots of skill, great coaching. When I heard Carolina was interested, it was a pretty easy decision to get the deal done. Obviously, I'm grateful to get that opportunity to come to Carolina and prove that I can be a top goalie in this league.

"Every goalie who can play a lot of games, you can always improve when you get that next chance quickly. If you have a bad game, you just jump right in and keep playing. In Arizona, I got the chance to play lots of games. There were, a little bit, too many small injuries and obviously a little bigger one. If I can play at a good level, hopefully I can get a lot of games and help the team to win."

Carolina had the third-fewest goals scored against them last season. With core defensive group of Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce, and Brady Skjei still in Carolina, Raanta talked about the defensive strength of his new team.

"When you see [Slavin, Pesce, Skjei], obviously you still need your forwards to come back to help you in your own end, too. I think that kind of team, the Hurricanes, has been that kind of team for a couple years now. Everyone is working hard; everyone is coming back. There's no quit [in Carolina]. Like I said to [Rod Brind'Amour], it's a goalie's dream to play behind that kind of team."

Raanta said he caught up with current (and former) teammate and Finn Teuvo Teravainen, who had good things to say about Raleigh.

"Teuvo told me that Raleigh is a great place to live. Obviously, I have two kids, so that's going to be huge for me and my family."

Full video from CarolinaHurricanes.com:

