Infant Found Dead at In-Home Day Care

In Newton, Iowa the police were called to a day care about an unresponsive 5 month old infant. At 11:11 am they rushed to the house on 700 block of East 12th Street of Place North. The first responders found the infant unconscious and not breathing. They attempted to rescucitate the child but were unsuccesful. They rushed the child to the MercyOne Hospital in an attempt to rescue the child but there efforts were in vain.

The police said that the child had been napping before they were found. The authorities helped send the other children home for the day. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate and have authorized an autopsy to be done.

There's enough bad things going on in the world, let's hope this was just an unfortunate medical scenario. I shudder to think that this could have been anything else. It is kind of sad that we live in a world that makes a child dying of natural causes at such a young age is the better alternative to what could have happened.

I hope they find out what happened soon so we can close the chapter. Hopefully, nothing nefarious had occured. If it did though, I hope justice is swift. Let's keep the parents in our hearts and minds as they go through this difficult time.

I'll be keeping an eye on the results of the investigation and I'll be sure to update you when I find out more.

