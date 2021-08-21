Free School Supplies At Back To School Bash Event On Sunday 8/22





student Mary Taylor (Creative Commons)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Local non-profit Closet of Caring has united with local stores in Cuyahoga Falls such as Shelf Life, Hope Soap, The Workz and more to give a helping hand to students for the upcoming school year. The first-ever Back to School Bash takes place on Sunday the 22nd from 1-3 PM.

"Danielle, the owner of Shelf Life, came to me with an idea," Kimberly of Closet of Caring says. "She asked me if I wanted to do something for back to school. I immediately said yes. I'm thrilled to have multiple locations in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls come together to help the kids as they go back this fall."

On Sunday August 22nd, at High Bridge Glens Park from 1-3 PM you can enjoy popsicles (courtesy of Closet of Caring) while the kids pick out free school supplies that were donated to this event. There will be a craft station, an area to design your own pencil pouch and more. All items will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. In addition, local photographer Allison Ewing will be taking photos and Sandy Bottom Bowls food truck will have acai smoothies for sale.

"The goal of the event being held at the park is to really help bring the community together. I hope to have a wonderful afternoon as a community where the kids can bring their lists and take whatever they need free of charge, enjoy a popsicle, and just hang out together," Kimberly says.

This event is open to the entire community, so please feel free to spread the word about this event. There will be thousands of school supply items will be available for families.

I personally would like to thank Kimberly and Danielle for this exciting event. As a parent with two kids in school, I know the expense of school supplies all too well. I have no doubt that this event will help a lot of families. I would like to encourage each reader to consider participating. We can achieve great things when we come together as a community.