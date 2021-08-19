Ever Get Depressed After Finishing A Big Project? Here's Why.

I just released my first ever novel last month. For the first few weeks I’d hear things like…

Congratulations! Great job! I just picked up a copy of your new book!

Despite meeting my sales goal for my novel, Bite The Bullet, and even having people tell me how much they liked the story, I started to feel really depressed. Like out of nowhere. I’ve struggled with depression before, but why on earth was I suddenly depressed when I should be happy, glad, and excited? The oddest part is I was also feeling some very positive emotions too. Talk about confusing!

Turns out I think it was this thing called PSD.

Not PTSD, but rather PSD. Never heard of it? Me either. But you’ve likely experienced it before at one point or another.

PSD stands for post-series depression. PSD is the sadness felt after reading or watching a really long series or story. In a nutshell, PSD is the bitter feeling when you know the journey is over, but you don’t want it to end. Here’s the source about PSD.

Now I know PSD is focused on just watching a show (or story). But here’s the thing: I created this story which became my novel. I watched many different forms of this story play out in my head.

Effects of PSD include, but are not limited to:

• A state depression or sadness

• The inability to start another story

In addition to feeling depressed I was having a hard time starting anything new. I wanted to… but something in me just refused to start creating a new story. Please note I’m not trying to make excuses for not writing. Depression is very real. And we each face our own personal struggles. If you’re wondering about yourself, please contact a health professional.

I write these words only to share my own experience. If you ever feel this way, you’re not alone. And I would even say it goes deeper than just publishing a book. I think this could really apply to any creative project.

Next Steps

The solution? Well, I’m working on that right now. For me, I think it lies in slowly shifting my attention to another project while reminding myself that what I do is not who I am. Nor does what I do affect my value as a person. Rest is needed and required. I am also constantly reminding myself that I can’t compare myself to any other authors out there. I can only be the best version of me. I find that very comforting.

Have you ever experienced PSD?

Jim Woods is a writer who loves helping others bring their story into the world. He’s written four books and has worked with authors such as Jon Acuff, Mike Vardy, Courtney Carver, Eric Ries, and Gretchen Rubin.

