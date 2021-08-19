Local Akron Writer Shares How To Write A Novel

computer Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

So you want to write a novel. That’s great. After countless NaNoWriMo attempts and more drafts than I can count, I can say it out loud: I’m a novelist. On July 13th, 2021 I released my novel, Bite The Bullet into the world.

book Photo by Author

My very own novel. It feels kind of weird to say out loud. (You can even read the first chapter here for free with no email sign up or anything.)

Here’s the amazing part: you can absolutely do the same thing. I’m going to share with you the approach I used, and you can tweak it to fit how you write.

Whenever you start writing a novel, it is often helpful to figure out whatever part of the story you know. Maybe you don’t know much. That’s okay too. Just write what you know.

Then ask simple questions until you figure out the main idea of the story.

Questions like:

What do you want to write about?

What’s the genre?

Most importantly, how would you describe the story in just a few sentences?

What other stories are inspiring your story?

All of these come together to form what I call the story seed. Everything in your novel grows from it. In time, with water (or coffee), energy, and lots of hard work the story seed turns into a fully developed story.

plant Photo by Akil Mazumder

The story seed for Breaking Bad was “Mr. Chips turning into Scarface.” During the 80’s and 90’s, many movies used the movie Die Hard as the story seed. For example, the movie Speed was “Die Hard on a bus.” The Sly Stallone movie Cliffhanger was “Die Hard in the mountains.” Air Force One was “Die Hard on a plane.” Con Air was “Die Hard on a plane with cons.” Speed 2 was “Die Hard on a boat.”

I’d recommend that you look at a few of your favorite movies or books to figure out if there is a common theme. For example, I love revenge stories and stories that primarily feature antiheroes. It’s no surprise I like writing gritty crime stories.

Dig around until you have some ideas for your novel. Just be aware that along with ideas often comes analysis paralysis or overthinking.

Don’t Overthink Your Story Seed Too Much

If you want to write a James Bond-like spy novel, just admit it. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel to write a novel. Remember, you can always revise. Don’t be afraid to be wrong! The two things that will stop you from writing a novel are self-censorship and perfectionism.

You can always fix things in the revision process.

J.J. Abrams was working on the show Felicity and joked to another writer, “This would be a lot easier if the main character was just a super spy.” This one little thought evolved into the story seed for the TV show Alias.

Don’t be afraid to start small. Don’t be afraid to start with a tiny question such as, “What if _____?”

What happens if dinosaurs were recreated and put into a theme park? (Every single Jurassic Park movie.)

What if you couldn’t make a sound or you’d die? This is the story seed for a Quiet Place.

A Word Of Caution

It will take some time for your story seed to grow. So don’t expect to have the beginning, middle and end for a novel overnight. I personally find it very helpful to “foolscap” a novel.

What do I mean by that? You can always create a simple one page outline with some ideas on it. Steven Pressfield has this approach he calls the “The Foolscap Method.”

Take a glance at this photo.

notebook Photo by Steven Pressfield

I know, there is a lot on that page, but this is actually the birth of the novel The Legend of Bagger Vance.

Let’s break it down even more.

The story seed: A redemption story about golf.

Start with three acts (notice the lines dividing the page for each act). You can also call this Beginning, Middle and End if you prefer. Here’s the birth of one of my “foolscaps.” (This is just a cheap sketch pad that has blank paper in it that I’m using.)

notebook Photo by Author

All I have on it when I start out is B, M and E. If you know the beginning, you can likely figure out at least a general idea for the end.

Then the rest is just filling in the gaps.

Very rarely is a story right out of the gate. And I often find myself making many revisions to my foolscaps.

Trial and error is a definite part of the creative process.

Maybe you’d rather use some other approach. That’s absolutely fine. But know that you could be falling into a rabbit hole of sorts. Whatever tool you decide to use, just keep things as simple as possible. Make sure the tool allows you to focus on your story. There are a billion outlining approaches and techniques out there, so tread carefully.

You want to spend your time working on your novel, not learning tools to write your novel.

This is the starting point, figuring out your story. I’m sure there are some folks that like to “make it up as they go” but I have to be completely honest: that’s not usually a good idea with your very first novel. Why? If you’re making it up as you go, you very likely will have to spend more time in revision. And who wants that?

When you have a map for where you’re going, you’re much more likely to reach the destination than if you just wing it. I’m not saying you can’t be a pantser. You can. But it’s going to be harder in my honest opinion.

What The Drafting Process Looked Like

Once I had an idea with my foolscap, I started drafting. Honestly, I now see that was a bit of a mistake. I later brought in some note cards and posted them on a poster board. I wish I had done that earlier! A foolscap is a good starting point, it’s not enough detail to map out an entire novel (for me). I prefer note cards because you can easily move them around and change the order. If you want to do some nonlinear storytelling, with note cards and Scrivener, it’s actually really easy.

It’s important to note that I actually did not draft my novel in Scrivener. I know from experience that it is too easy to get distracted using my computer. I use this super slick tool called the AlphaSmart Neo.

neo Photo by Author

It’s just for typing and has an amazing battery life. Kids used to use them in school. You can pick one up here for around $50 dollars. Once I typed on my Neo, I’d export the words to Scrivener with a USB cable.

Then after I drafted I had a really rough messy draft with massive plot holes and inconsistencies. Sound familiar? A vomit draft might even be another way to put it. There was so much wrong with it, I lost a lot of momentum.

Revision and Rewrites

Next, I printed it out on physical paper and work on like 5 pages at a time to keep it simple. I’d go through each page and figure out the problems. Sidenote: polishing now I realize is a total waste of time. The key is to focus on big scenes and characters. Make sure setups have payoffs and that the story is working before diving into the tweaking sentences. Next time around I think just making sure what happens in my draft is in alignment with the note cards would save me a lot of time.

Then I fixed the plot holes one at a time with this tool I call the Story Fixer Sheet.

I took the novel as far as I could on my own. It took me three more drafts, I’d say. Maybe even four more drafts. I honestly lost count. It was probably five.

It’s Editing Time

Next, I brought in an editor. The one I originally wanted couldn’t do it. Doht! I shopped around and found a bunch that weren’t a good fit. Let me say… ding dang there are some lousy editors out there and there also some seriously expensive editors out there! Do your homework! Get a sample edit of a chapter or two before doing anything else.

After searching for a couple months and not getting anywhere, I found out the original editor I wanted was available. And his work truly helped the book a lot. But I knew in my gut it wasn’t really done. I could still sense that it just wasn’t ready to publish. I went back and forth on that for a while and found another editor that was a great fit. Yessssss!!!

Next time around I’m going to bring in an editor sooner rather than trying to do all of the heavy lifting on my own and not making much progress.

The Final Steps

Finally the last steps were the publishing which included the book design (a graphic designer a friend shared with me) and formatting (Vellum). Getting proof copies from the publisher was honestly an extension of the editing process for me. Making sure everything looked good and made sense. That it was an enjoyable read.

And, of course, don’t forget the book launch. I break that all down in this post here. I made my book launch as simple as possible and it was focused on a few interviews and primarily Facebook.

That’s about it. I hope this really helps you out. If I can write a novel, so can you! If you have any direct questions about this novel writing process, just let me know. If you’d like some help with your book, just sign up below.

Jim Woods is a writer who loves helping others bring their story into the world. He’s written four books and has worked with bestselling authors such as Jon Acuff, Mike Vardy, Courtney Carver, Eric Ries, Gretchen Rubin and many more.