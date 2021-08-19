Top Nail Salons Around Houston

Kris Atomic/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Your nails definitely deserve to get the best care. There are numerous nail salons that are ready to offer you a manicure, pedicure, and nail establishment in Houston. Here are the top nail salons in the city to get your nails done.

1. Evan Nails

Located in the heart of Houston, this nail salon has been committed to offering expert techniques with top-line products to serve the nail salon industry. The main purpose of Evan Nails is to spoil its customers with unique manicures and pedicures experiences and make their nails look classy.

They have friendly and experienced technicians that will give you their best service with an atmosphere of urban relaxation. There are a variety of nail services that Evan Nails offers such as deluxe pedicure, gel manicure, gel pedicure, gel polish change and removal, remove nails and cut down, facials, waxing, and many more.

Location: 2751 Gessner Road, #3736, Houston

2. Chic Nails and Spa

It is one of the top-rated nail salons in Houston that has been serving the industry since 2008. Chic Nails and Spa has highly trained and experienced technicians ready at your service. You can get excellent nail care from their certified and fully trained professionals that will make your nails, hands, and feet look wonderful.

This nail salon specializes in classic manicure and pedicure, spa pedicure, nail art design and repair, eyelash extension and polish change, dipping powder, facial, waxing, and ombre.

Location: 5945 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite A, Houston

3. Secret Escape Nail Lounge

This nail salon has been offering the highest quality nail cares to all of its customers. Secret Escape Nail Lounge prioritizes every customer's sanitation and safety, so this salon makes sure to perform all of its pedicure procedures with liner protection.

Secret Escape Nail Lounge offers all nail treatments including manicure, pedicure, nail art designs and special shapes, long nails, french tip polish, perfect sense paraffin wax, and paraffin wax hands or feet.

Location: 2272 West Holcombe Boulevard, Houston

