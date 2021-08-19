Houston's Best New Restaurants to Visit

David Todd McCarty/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Houston's culinary scene is continuing to grow in the past years. From Lobster and Crab Mac n' Cheese, NY Egg Sandwich, to Baklava Granola, here are the best new restaurants in Houston that you must visit.

1. Gratify Neighborhood Bistro

This newly opened restaurant embraces baroque architecture taking its guests to the temporary Versailles. Gratify Neighborhood Bisto offers some unique and fancy menu items such as Lobster and Crab Mac n' Cheese that features manchego, gouda, gruyère, Truffe, Taglierini, and garlic butter.

You can also enjoy the Plateau de Fruits de Mer, served in satisfying and large sizes for a decadent option. But if you prefer light dishes, you can go with the Yellowfin Crudo that comes with capers, lemon olive oil, and capers.

Location: 5212 Morningside Dr, Houston

2. NoPo Café Market & Bar

Opened in June, NoPo Café Market & Bar is a new all-day cafe that is ready to welcome you at its rustic yet fresh French restaurant style. It is a great destination to enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, and grab-and-go meals where you can have a unique culinary experience.

NoPo offers East Coast breakfast menu options to its customers such as I "Heart" NY Egg Sandwich and Smoked Salmon and Schmeer. You can also try their cocktail, The Upper East Side that features Angostura Bitters, Jameson, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, and Luxardo Cherry.

Location: 1244 North Post Oak Road, Suite 150, Houston

3. Agnes Café & Provisions

Agnes Café & Provisions is an all-day cafe serving Mediterranian dishes and Greek-influenced meals which opened on July, 13. This cafe was conceived by Carolyn Dorros and Molly Voorhees, two longtime friends and veterans of the restaurant scene.

Consider trying Baklava Granola from their breakfast options that are made with Bulgarian yogurt, pistachios, oats, walnuts, and honey. Or the Breakfast Mezze, served with flatbread, a nine-minute egg, hummus, dates, labneh, cucumbers, and pickled tomatoes.

Location: 2132 Bissonnet St Suite 100, Houston

