HCC Professor Leads Student Club Empowering Women in Technology Industry

Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Machuria Johnson, a professor at Houston Community College has been appointed as program advisor for Houston Community College's Women in Technology also known as the WIT club.

Johnson has been teaching at HCC Southwest for computer networking courses. While doing her work, she is aware of the current challenging issues that women who pursuing IT careers have been facing.

Johnson has witnessed the extra effort women have to put in to have their competence respected and recognized, and she herself has been struggling with the misunderstanding about IT as a man's field.

Her passionate journey and direct experience in information technology make Johnson reached a milestone in her career. And with WIT, Johnson will continue her mission to empower women in IT and prove how they can excel in this industry.

WIT was relaunched a year ago and its main purpose is to raise the number of skilled, successful, and confident women in the technology industry. They are also dedicated to providing support and access to training and resources for their professional and personal development.

This club aims to close the gap in women's participation in the industry and to advance diversity in IT with its networking, mentorship, and learning opportunities.

Johnson has extensive experience in IT with her 37-year career in the industry including the Houston Police Department, Sout Texas College of Law, Texas Children's Hospital, Professional Building Group, and ConocoPhillips.

Johnson noted how she wished she had someone back then to help and encourage her with a mindset that she will be fine and she can do it. She also said how everyone has the right to be at their desk and to not feel intimidated at work are the important thing.

She is a University of Houston alumni that holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and obtained an MBA degree in Management from Rice University.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.