Top Tortas Ahogadas in Houston

Wotancito/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX - One of the famous Mexican dishes, torta ahogada is a drowned sandwich invented in Guadalajara city. It is a crusty bread stuffed with crisp roast pork, pickled red onion, and refried beans. If you are curious to try this signature dish of Jalisco or are a huge fan of it, we have gathered the top 3 torta ahogadas in Houston for you to try!

1. Torta Ahogada at Dichos Taqueria

Dichos Taqueria has been a popular destination to enjoy Mexican dishes in the city. A soft bolillo roll with fried pork, black beans, onion garnish, and radish bathed in tomato sauce, made their torta ahogada worth trying. You can also try the ceviche that features fresh fish with pico de gallo and lime for takeaway dessert.

Location: 614 S Wayside Dr, Houston

2. Torta Ahogadas at Fruit Ideas Micheladas

Torta ahogada😍😍 estilo nosotros😉 Posted by Fruit Ideas Micheladas & Taqueria on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

This local business is ready to serve you a varied menu of Mexican food. Fruit Ideas Micheladas offers two and sometimes three menu items of the drowned submarine sandwiches. For the classic, you can choose your own meat and will be served with bolillo roll, avocado, sour cream, and a light chile de arbol sauce.

Their Torta en Mole is a version that comes with carnitas or chicken, borrego, a choice of fajita, soaked in mole. The Ahogada d'Borrego features borrego lamb, queso fresco, and mozzarella.

Location: 12625 Market St, Houston

3. Carnita Torta Ahogada at Paparruchos

A Mexican restaurant and bar in Houston, Paparruchos is known for its live music, TV sports, and karaoke. It has been a favorite spot for Latin music and margaritas. Consider trying their torta ahogada served by Chef Jose Pineda that contains the pork-stuffed poured with a light sauce and a spicier sauce on the side.

Location: 3055 Sage Rd, Houston

