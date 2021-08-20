Join A Free Virtual Writing and Publishing Event by Global Book Publishing

Dan Counsell/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Are you in the process of writing a book? Or maybe you have been waiting to get a response from a publisher about your proposal? We got you! You can join this free virtual writing and publishing event to get the solutions you need.

Organized by Global Book Publishing, the "Book Writing and Publishing Workshop" will be held virtually on Saturday, August 21 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This workshop event will be hosted by the CEO and Founding Partner of Global Book Publishing, Susmita Dutta.

You will learn a lot about book writing and the publishing process from the workshop that will allow you to write, publish and market effectively and help you to be a published author.

This event is a 2-hour workshop where you can be directly taught by Sasmita about the perfect strategy for writing and publishing from the start, discussing in detail how what, and why of doing the important little-known specifics of the book publishing process.

It is the perfect event to attend if you have been worried about no response from the publisher or literary agent, feel stuck with your book writing, are curious about the best strategy to write and publish your book, or want to find the right way for your book to be a success.

Susmita will show you how you can become an author of a well-published book in a short period of time. She has a proven strategy that has been worked for over 15 years and has benefited thousands of people across the world.

There are plenty of things you can learn from this workshop including, the best strategy of writing and publishing your book, found out the common 3 mistakes of self-publishing, how to market your book and get a recurring income from it, get a detailed step-by-step explanation of Complete Publishing Process, and many more.

