Find a replacement for your old guitar in these 3 guitar stores

Susan Mohr/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Does your old guitar need to be replaced because it's outdated? Come to a guitar shop to see a new guitar that might replace your old guitar. Have a visit to these three places to find a new guitar!

1. Rockin Robin Guitars & Music

Rockin Robin Guitars & Music, located at 3619 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098, is a guitar store that was established in 1972. It also provides virtual classes. It opens every day except on Sunday, starting from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. You can call the guitar store at (713) 529-5442. It accepts credit cards as a payment method and provides bike parking and access for wheelchair people.

2. Fuller's Guitar

Fuller's Guitar, located at 116 North Lp Houston, TX 77008, was established in 1994. It is a music store that also provides music teachers. You can call the store at (713) 880-2188. It opens every day except on Sunday, starting at 10:00 AM. It accepts payment using credit cards, Android Pay, and Apple Pay. It also provides Private Lot Parking and Bike Parking. The music store provides services such as renting, selling, repairing, restore, and consigning music instruments especially string instruments.

3. Texas Music Emporium

Texas Music Emporium, located at 132 Fm 1960 Rd E Ste D Houston, TX 77073, was established in 1982. It is a music store that also provides guitar reparations and guitar lessons. It opens every day, except on Sunday, starting from 11:00 AM. You can call the store at (281) 233-0100. It provides private lot parking, bike parking, and access for people with wheelchairs. It also accepts payment using credit cards.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.