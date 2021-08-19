Houston, TX

Find a replacement for your old guitar in these 3 guitar stores

Jessica Yang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAuFd_0bWFFamc00
Susan Mohr/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Does your old guitar need to be replaced because it's outdated? Come to a guitar shop to see a new guitar that might replace your old guitar. Have a visit to these three places to find a new guitar!

1. Rockin Robin Guitars & Music

Rockin Robin Guitars & Music, located at 3619 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098, is a guitar store that was established in 1972. It also provides virtual classes. It opens every day except on Sunday, starting from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. You can call the guitar store at (713) 529-5442. It accepts credit cards as a payment method and provides bike parking and access for wheelchair people.

2. Fuller's Guitar

Fuller's Guitar, located at 116 North Lp Houston, TX 77008, was established in 1994. It is a music store that also provides music teachers. You can call the store at (713) 880-2188. It opens every day except on Sunday, starting at 10:00 AM. It accepts payment using credit cards, Android Pay, and Apple Pay. It also provides Private Lot Parking and Bike Parking. The music store provides services such as renting, selling, repairing, restore, and consigning music instruments especially string instruments.

3. Texas Music Emporium

Texas Music Emporium, located at 132 Fm 1960 Rd E Ste D Houston, TX 77073, was established in 1982. It is a music store that also provides guitar reparations and guitar lessons. It opens every day, except on Sunday, starting from 11:00 AM. You can call the store at (281) 233-0100. It provides private lot parking, bike parking, and access for people with wheelchairs. It also accepts payment using credit cards.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3cde4dd972ce5de9ad52387bf301f5ab.blob

Writer, blogger, gamer.

Houston, TX
327 followers
Loading

More from Jessica Yang

Houston, TX

Must-Visit French Restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Considered the epitome of culinary excellence, French cuisine has been recognized as the most respected and prestigious cuisine in the world. We have gathered three must-visit French restaurants in the city for you, so get ready to delight yourself with some French delicacies.Read full story
Pasadena, TX

Top 3 Bakeries in Pasadena

PASADENA, TX - Whether it's a sweet bread or savory pastry, a freshly baked bakery will always make a good start to your day. Here are the top 3 bakeries in Pasadena, to find your favorite sweet and savory treats.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Three Tutoring Centers in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - There are plenty of advantages you can get from having a tutor including unique and individual learning experiences, improve study habits, improve academic performance, and many more. Whether you have been looking for an effective tutor for your kids or yourself, here are the top three tutoring centers in the city.Read full story
Houston, TX

3 places for a perfect road trip to escape from Houston

Houston, TX - Planning a road trip can be fun and confusing at the same time. You might want to find a nice place to relax but may be too lazy for a long drive. If you’re wondering where you can go for a short road trip from Houston, the list below will certainly be of help!Read full story
Houston, TX

San Jacinto College student receives finish line grant

HOUSTON, TX - San Jacinto College student, Tori Thomas felt grateful when she found out that she's eligible to receive the Finish Line grant. The Finish Line Grant is known as the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program, funded by the San Jacinto College’s allocation from The Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. The program provides financial support, a $2,500 max per student for covering the tuition of over three semesters.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's West Side High School honors David Castro with ‘Random Acts Of Kindness’

HOUSTON, TX - This Tuesday, Westside High School, the Houston Independent School District community, Superintendent Millard House, along with family members honored David Castro with the Random Acts of Kindness movement.Read full story
Galveston, TX

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases, City of Galveston implements bigger precautions

HOUSTON, TX - The City of Galveston is implementing bigger COVID-19 precautions amidst a surge in local COVID-19 cases. Following the spike of COVID-19 cases locally, the changes implemented by the City are aimed to protect the health and safety of staff and residents in its facilities.Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Ball High graduate Kaylhan Garcia emboldens minorities to accomplish their dreams

HOUSTON, TX — A 17-year-old Ball High School graduate Kaylhan Garcia was recently awarded the Live Más Scholarship from Taco Bell, where she worked during her senior year. Taco Bell chose Garcia from over 10,000 video entries and awarded her $25,000 after inquiring her about her passion.Read full story
Galveston, TX

City of Galveston accepts affidavits from neighborhood reps for master-planned communities

HOUSTON, TX — The City of Galveston recently announced that they are currently accepting affidavits from neighborhood representatives who are seeking a master-planned community designation.Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

A new Korean restaurant with hot stone dining concept will open in Katy

Houston, TX - A new Korean restaurant with hot stone cooking methods is preparing to be soon open in Katy. Owned by Pascal Choi, a longtime Houstonian Sushi Chef, Stone Age Korean Grill will be the combination of a modern Texan twist with his traditional Korean roots. Stone Age location will be at Westgreen development in the Gardens, at 20940 Katy Freeway. This barbeque restaurant is taking Korean grill a step further with the dining concept that makes it possible for diners to cook their meal continuously however they want at the table.Read full story
Galveston, TX

7 local women to be honored at Galveston CofC's 14th Annual Galveston Women's Conference

HOUSTON, TX — The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce or CofC will hold a conference that honors seven inspirational and amazing women at the 14th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston, Texas.Read full story
Houston, TX

A new plant-based restaurant under Hungry’s will open in September

Houston, TX - From one of the oldest Mediterranean restaurants in Houston, Hungry’s Café & Bistro, comes Heartbeet, a new restaurant that will soon open to serve vegetarian and vegan delicacies.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 3 Tattoo Shops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Whether you want to get a tattoo to represent your philosophy or just want to decorate your body, you must be expecting a cool tattoo design, right? Below is a list of the top three tattoo shops you can visit in Houston.Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Must-Visit Donut Shops Around Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Whether it's chocolate frosted, vanilla sprinkle, or classic glazed, donuts will always make you happy. There are some donut shops in the city that offer unique donut flavors. Here are the top three must-visit donut shops in Houston to satisfy your sugar craving.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Tortas Ahogadas in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - One of the famous Mexican dishes, torta ahogada is a drowned sandwich invented in Guadalajara city. It is a crusty bread stuffed with crisp roast pork, pickled red onion, and refried beans. If you are curious to try this signature dish of Jalisco or are a huge fan of it, we have gathered the top 3 torta ahogadas in Houston for you to try!Read full story

Join A Free Virtual Writing and Publishing Event by Global Book Publishing

HOUSTON, TX - Are you in the process of writing a book? Or maybe you have been waiting to get a response from a publisher about your proposal? We got you! You can join this free virtual writing and publishing event to get the solutions you need.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Nail Salons Around Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Your nails definitely deserve to get the best care. There are numerous nail salons that are ready to offer you a manicure, pedicure, and nail establishment in Houston. Here are the top nail salons in the city to get your nails done.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's Best New Restaurants to Visit

HOUSTON, TX - Houston's culinary scene is continuing to grow in the past years. From Lobster and Crab Mac n' Cheese, NY Egg Sandwich, to Baklava Granola, here are the best new restaurants in Houston that you must visit.Read full story
Houston, TX

HCC Professor Leads Student Club Empowering Women in Technology Industry

HOUSTON, TX - Machuria Johnson, a professor at Houston Community College has been appointed as program advisor for Houston Community College's Women in Technology also known as the WIT club.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy