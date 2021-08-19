The Best Furniture Stores in Houston with Excellent Service

Spacejoy/Unsplash

Houston, TX - Although there are countless furniture stores in Houston, finding the one that sells good stuff and provides great service can be hard. Through 50 Point Inspection by the experts, here are 3 furniture stores in Houston with overall excellence.

1. Exclusive Furniture

Covering 335,000 square feet in Houston’s furniture showroom, this store has operated since 1998. With a dedication to ensure that all people can have special things in their home, they provide a skillfully trained team to help you choose the best furniture that will perfectly fit your home. This store offers favorable financing options with return and exchange policy as well as a free warranty for one year. Exclusive Furniture specializes in living room sets including sofas, sectionals, ottomans, recliners, loveseats, sleepers, coffee and end table along with bedroom and bar sets among others.

2. SuperNova Furniture

Since 1984, SuperNova Furniture has been one of the most popular stores in Houston and the surrounding area. With “Home of the Famous Package Deal” as its tagline, they offer quality furniture brands with affordable prices. SuperNova Furniture offers financing options and a flood warranty for the furniture. They specialize in patio, sofas, loft, end, side, and coffee table, recliners, ottoman, nightstands, queen and twin beds, writing and computer desk, laptop stand, as well as Tucker Collection and kids Bedroom Sets.

3. Gallery Furniture

Providing great choice of furniture since 1981, this store is a well known one in Houston. Gallery Furniture strives to have a 100 percent rate for customer satisfaction with the craftsmanship and quality of their furniture. This store offers full guarantee service by their certified technicians along with numerous payment options. GF specializes in American made and high quality furniture at reasonable prices.

