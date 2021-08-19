7 Awesome Resale Shops to go Thrifting in Houston

Kaylin Pacheco/Unsplash

Houston, TX - Whatever your reason for thrifting, whether it's saving money, being environmentally friendly, or simply curating your vintage collection, you can find resale shops sprawling around Houston.

Here is a list of awesome resale shops to go thrifting in Houston.

1. Society of St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop - Located in Southeast Houston and in Bellaire, this resale shop is run by a church where they offer antiques, home goods, furniture, affordable clothes, and many more.

2. Resale with a Purpose – Located in Tomball, this resale shop has affordable clothes, jewelry, books, toys, household goods, tools, sports equipment, and other things where they give all of its profit back to the community.

3. Pavement – Located inside the Loop, this thrift store has reasonable prices for their goods while also selling designer boots in expensive cases. Additionally, Pavement provides nice changing rooms for their visitors.

4. St. Christopher’s Resale Shop – Located on Long Point and Blalock while giving benefit to its local community, this thrift shop run by a church in Houston has clothes, furniture, baby products, among others.

5. The Blue Bird Circle – Another one in the Loop, this resale shop got its name from their pediatric neurology center. They have women’s and men’s clothing that are affordable and have good quality along with home goods and furniture.

6. TEAM Resale Shop - Located in the Tomball area and run by the Tomball Emergency Assistance Ministries, this shop offers twice used items ranging from kitchenware, furniture, bridal wear, baby gear, sport goods, and many more stored in their huge warehouse.

7. Flamingos Vintage Pound – Inside the Loop again, this vintage shop sells their items by the pound with lots of shoes, hats, accessories, and clothes you can choose from.

