3 Excellent Jewelry Stores in Houston

Nick Karvounis/Unsplash

Houston, TX - Housing lots of great jewelry stores, manufactures, and retailers, Houston is giving its people a wide range of options. For people that know where to go, this will be a good thing, but for those who don’t it can be quite confusing.

To avoid the hassle, here is a list of the best jewelry stores in Houston, based on the quality of products, designs and range, customer and after sales services as well as the customer reviews.

1. Pineforest Jewelry

Serving the Houstonian since 1986, this store offers full service ranging from custom designs, retail, wholesales, manufacturing, distribution, repairs, and even internet sales. Pineforest Jewelry inventory is stocked with precious stones and any type of jewelry like rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, charms lockets, pendants, watches, and many others.

2. Silverlust Jewelry

Founded by Herschel Teper in 1984, this jewelry vendor specializes in distinct custom designs. With the main focus of quality, Silverlust Jewelry offers their original design pieces along with international vendors’ high-quality fine jewelry pieces. Here, they have women's and men's jewelry that includes rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, watches, brooches, and cufflinks among others. Their pieces come from around the world such as Italy, Egypt, Israel, Mexico, Bali, and other places.

3. Houston Diamonds

Having design quality as their main priority, Houston Diamond is committed to create well-built jewelry that is durable as it’s beautiful. For their collection, this store offers buy and sell services that cover any type of jewelry including, necklaces, rings, watches, gold, silver, loose diamonds, and estate jewelry. If you want to have any of your jewelry repaired, coming to Houston Diamond is the right decision as they provide noteworthy quality and work etiquette.

