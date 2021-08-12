Top 3 Bakeries in Houston

Mohamed Hassouna/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Whether you want to take in the fresh-baked bakery or take out to enjoy the savory pastry at home, Houston has several exciting bakery shops to satisfy your sugar craving. Here are 3 essential bakeries in the city.

1. Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

This rustic-chic cafe will offer you dozens of sweet pastries and seasonal savory food cooked by renowned chefs. With their talented and well-trained chefs, Common Bond boasts world-class taste and reliability like bakery, pastry, patisserie, viennoiserie, and other sugary treats to all customers.

Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, this place is a perfect destination to hang out with friends, family gatherings, corporate events, or any social event. Some of the must-try are baguette, honey whole wheat, challah, German three grain loaf, and sprouted sourdough.

Location: 1706 Westheimer Road, Houston

2. 85°C Bakery Cafe

A bakery/cafe Taiwanese international chain with more than 1,000 branches around the world, 85°C Bakery Cafe offers a 5-star service concept at reasonable prices. Derived from its founder's vision, Cheng-Hsueh Wu envisioned creating a café that provides high-quality coffee, bread, and cakes at affordable prices.

85°C Bakery has been committed to serving its customers with the best items by paying attention to every detail that could affect its preferences. This bakery has become a new food sensation and a cafe experience for all customers. Each shop offers more than 50 various types of fresh-baked pastries every hour.

Try some of their specialties like chocolate croissant, cinnamon twist, taro danish, french garlic cheese, boroh cream, and milk butter puff pastry.

Location: 9750 Bellaire Boulevard, #168, Houston

3. El Bolillo Bakery

This local Mexican bakery offers handcrafted bread, cookies, tres leches, pies, wedding and custom cakes. El Bolillo has been committed to providing premium bakery products in a cozy atmosphere. Known for its fresh pastries, fresh cakes, and customer service, this bakery always uses high-quality and fresh ingredients to serve the best bakery items to customers.

You can find one largest types of cakes in Houston and Tres Leches cakes to choose from every day at El Bolillo Bakery. Consider trying red velvet, tartas de fresa, German chocolate, elotes, tres leches, and chocolate pudding.

Location: 2517 Airline Drive, Houston

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.