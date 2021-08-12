Houston, TX

AAPG Workshop "Emerging Data in Oil and Gas & Energy"

Jessica Yang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TVIo_0bPpjTYm00
Pixabay/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - Join a free event from Nape Workshop "Emerging Data in Oil and Gas & Energy: Assets, Data, Finance, Technology" organized by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

There will be an informal discussion with industry leaders that cover new directions and trends, and remarkable keynotes. The workshop will take place on Tuesday, August 17 at George R. Brown Conventional Center from 8:30 AM to 3.30 PM.

They will take a closer examination to find where and how opportunities arise in energy and identify specific conditions that optimize the short-term opportunities and long-term viability.

They will also learn how data strategies help in strategic plans development, and how to choose new technologies based upon organizational objectives. And ultimately determine new ways to leverage assets, find investors, and explore other approaches to financing.

The workshop will begin with a welcome and introductions from the Financial Executives Networking Group and Susan Nash from AAPG. There will be keynote presentations and a Q&A session with Jesse Thompson from Federal Reserve Bank.

The discussion will start with energy assets and be followed by finance, technology ventures, technology examples, data and technology connections, and conclude with a discussion about the future with the Vice President of AI at Samsung SDS and Chris Hosek from Texas Star Alliance Energy Solutions.

Several important figures will attend this workshop including John Hudson from Shell, Arash Nazhad from Citi, Alex Rozenfeld of Climate Impact Capital, Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners, Anupam Singh from Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Matthew Barnes from Earthview, and so forth.

Found in 1917, AAGP has been a pillar of the worldwide scientific community and has been committed to advance scientific research, promoting technology, and encouraging high professional conduct, still guiding AAGP to this day.

To attend this workshop, you can register here.

