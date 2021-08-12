Free Online Event "The Job Search Accelerator Workshop"

Anna Shvets/Unsplash

PASADENA, TX - If you are in the middle of the job searching process and need something to boost your job search, then "The Job Search Accelerator Workshop" is the right event for you.

This online event will be held on Tuesday, August 17, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. You will learn the secrets to successful, thriving, landing, and effectively finding your dream job.

There are over 10,000 people taught by this workshop. Find out the ways to improve your job searching strategy and get past online applications fast, whether you have limited experience or limited network.

Ash Goel from Insider Job Hunting will be the facilitator for this 2-hour workshop. He will help you with Proven Job Search Strategy from the start, going into detail about the what, why, and how to do the important little-known specifics of the job search process.

You can get the answer and solutions for the common job search problems like no response to your applications or confused where to and how to start the job search.

Ash will show you how to get a job opportunity quickly with a proven strategy that is been worked on for more than 11 years and has helped numerous professionals across the world.

You can expect lots from this workshop including discovering the mistake you are making in your job search process and how to fix that, understand the impacts of pandemics on the employment situation, learn effective tips from the insider, learn how to build a perfect resume, and many more.

This workshop will be helpful for everyone including professionals and students, as they can learn how to create a great resume to applying for a career or new school. It is a robust format that is accepted in all industries including IT, IBD, Sales Professionals, Consulting, and any other industries.

Ash Goel has been committed to helping professionals to get their dream job with a competitive salary. There are over 40,000 students worldwide that Goel helped to find the job they want.

Register now through Eventbrite.

