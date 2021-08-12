3 of Houston’s most loved restaurants owned by women

Louis Hansel/Unsplash

Houston, TX - Women play an important role in the hospitality industry, as cooks, sommeliers, baristas, servers, management, and especially as restaurateurs in Houston. Below are 3 of Houston’s most loved restaurants and the women who owned them.

1. Café Poêtes, owned by Karine Favre-Massartic

Karine Favre-Massartic moved from Paris to Houston 18 years ago and built her own French cafes. With Baudelaire and Victor Hugo as the inspiration, Café Poêtes was made to look like The Orangerie de Bagatelle in Paris. The bright dining room with a bookcase that went all the way to the ceiling is the perfect place for you to savor a cup of café au lait or high tea while eating a beautiful éclair or croissant. For dinner, Café Poêtes offers mushroom veloute, duck confit, and the foie gras au torchon cooked by Favre-Massartic as chef.

2. Pondicheri, owned by Anita Jaisinghan

For the last 10 years, Pondicheri has been one of Houston’s diverse culinary symbols. The owner, Anita Jaisinghani, has got 2 nominations as Alison Cook’s 100 Best Restaurants list and James Beard Award Best Chef, as an all day café, they have a range of menu like the coconut and crab served with sesame dosa and the almond rice flour pancakes with jaggery caramel & fruit.

3. Shabu House, owned by Debbie Chen

Without any experience as a restaurateur, Debbie Chen bought the restaurant in August 2019 when the opportunity came. Despite having some hard times since COVID-19 pandemic started, Shabu House still preserved and even launched new menus. One of the new items is Supreme combos, which have protein options like Angus beef, seafood, or lamb combined with a set selection of noodles and vegetables, as well as broth of your choice.

