4 Best Secluded Bars to Grab a Drink in Houston

Houston, TX - There are some interesting bars in Houston that might be quite hard to find. Still, putting some effort to get there might prove rewarding if you want to have some new adventure. Here are 4 secluded bars in Houston to enjoy your night out.

1. 40 Below

Located in the Downtown, exactly 40 steps under Bayou Music Center, this underground bar offers intimate lounges, private luxurious restrooms, and a bar with excellent beverage and food menu. Purchase prior to doors for show is needed for entrance access.

2. HandleBar

Located on Washington Ave, this place is not exactly secluded, but it does have a hidden place. This old school drinking establishment is a bar within a bar with the ‘80s style speakeasy in the back. Past the women’s restroom, you can search for the door below the neon palm tree to enter. At HandleBar, you can enjoy your drinks under the watch of the mustached Tom Selleck with colorful light and tinsel.

3. Secret Garden

This bar is one of the most gorgeous drinking places in Houston hidden behind Bravery Chef Hall. To get to the Secret Garden, you need to find Atlas Diner in the back of Bravery Chef Hall and look for a door to the courtyard garden bar. Although getting a seat can be a challenge in this small establishment, you still must taste the perfect French 75 covered in flowers and plants in the glass greenhouse.

4. Char Bar

A custom tailor shop, Tailor’s Row, at the front, Char Bar is a bar added to the shop to survive the business decline. To come here, you need to get into the bar at 305 Travis on the Market Square Park. You will see a balcony overlooking the park once you head upstairs.

