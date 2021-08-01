Houston's Best Places to Drink Gin and Tonics

Ruyan Ayten/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The classic combination of the gin and tonic is perfect for the blazing heat of the summer season in Houston. The floral foundation of gin cools down the bitterness of the aromatic tonic, and together, they give you a taste of fantastic moments in every sip you take.

Here are the best places to drink gin and tonics in Houston.

1. Musaafer

Location: 5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-3500 Houston, TX 77056

The high-end Indian restaurant in Houston Galleria Mall, Musaafer, delights its guests with the great selections of gin and tonics built with house-made teas and tinctures which change seasonally.

Its signature eye-pleasing Bombay Sapphire is made from refreshing Botanist, splashed with beautiful and edible blue paint, and finished off with grapefruit bitters, lemongrass, cinnamon, mint, and fresh sliced green apple.

2. 1751 Sea and Bar

Location: 191 Heights Blvd Houston, TX 77007

This seafood charcuterie board restaurant offers more than 100 kinds of gin on its drinks list. It serves the classic gin and tonic that feature several riffs.

Its ocean-colored blue light special that is made with Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish gin and lemon tonic is highly recommended by their loyal visitors.

3. Coltivare

Location: 3320 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007

A rustic Italian restaurant with a gulf coast perspective and part of Agricole Hospitality Houston. Coltivare offers simple and straightforward G&Ts, like the Coltivare classic which combines gin, Indian tonic, and mint.

You can also try the seasonal gin and tonics topped with leafy herbs and aromatics at their on-site garden.

