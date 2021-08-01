6 sustainable shopping spots in Houston

Svitlana/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston always has a place for everything that you need. Not just great choices to entertain yourself, but also to treat the world a better way by living more sustainably. One of the ways to do this is to support the local businesses that we have packed into 6 shopping spots as your guide to shop eco-friendly in Houston. Let's give it a go!

Magpies & Peacocks

If fast fashion is not your cup of tea, then this non-profit design house located at 908 Live Oak S Houston, TX 77003 is your answer. By collecting and reusing post-consumer clothing, scrap textiles, and accessories originally destined to the landfill, Magpies & Peacocks' goal is to disrupt the cycle of waste in the fashion industry. Along with the local businesses, they create luxury upcycled products, train emerging designers, and a lot more. You’ll also find dresses, bags, face masks, candles, and more in their online shop that surely will never go out of style!

Farmers Market & Farm Stands

Have you considered going grocery shopping in an open space with a friendly ambiance? You might want to look around at weekly markets in town to purchase locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and veggies. Some of the famous markets you will discover are the Urban Harvest Farmers Market, Rice Village Farmers Market, Heights Mercantile Farmers Market, and Memorial Farmers Market. Prepare your cash and baskets to take those fresh and healthy staples home.

Bee2Bee Honey Collective

Who doesn't like honey especially if you are a sweet craver? Since the population of bees who produces this staple starts to decline, Houston’s Bee2Bee Honey Collective encourages people to become beekeepers and sells locally produced honey. You can try beekeeping or support them by buying local Houston honey – plain or infused with ingredients like lavender, fennel, and elderflower – at local farmers' markets, retailers, or by a scheduled pick-up in Montrose. To know where you can buy this product, click https://bee2beehoney.com/pages/buy-houston-honey.

Refinement House

Refinement House is a solution for your concern about plastics and the single-use packaging waste in body care and cleaning products. Established by Wenting Xie in 2017, the business has a refill station so you are able to bring your reusable container and stock up on your needs. What a smart way to have a step ahead of living sustainably! You’ll find tooth tablets (chew a tablet and brush), household cleaners, and no-tox shampoos – all are less wasteful and reusable. Located at 4109 Roseland St Houston, TX 77006, this place is open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekdays by making an appointment. You’ll also discover them in farmers' markets and pop-ups, including a permanent pop-up at Tenfold Coffee.

Asch Building

This collection of shops in Houston Heights is divided into three shops – Market, Atelier, and Home. Located at 825 Studewood, Houston TX 77007, the Asch Building is set to become a great spot to shop for sustainably and ethically made gifts, home goods, food, cleaning supplies, and clothing. The owner, Destiny Ellis came up with the idea to create a lifestyle store where she would want to shop — a place where you could know where the item was made and how.

Happy Earth Compost

Consider Happy Earth Compost as compost fairies because they help to turn all the food waste into high nutrient soil! Instead of sending everything to the garbage lot, start to collect your compostable waste and Happy Earth Compost will pick it up weekly, monthly, or bi-monthly. You can also drop off your compost at local farmers' markets and places such as the Houston Arboretum. Find out how it works here https://happyearthcompost.com/

