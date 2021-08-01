4 places for the best brunch in Houston

Kate Darmody/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Let's not confuse our appetite between breakfast and lunch when you can have both! Yes, brunch is just the perfect term whether you seek French toast and coffee, or a heavy meal with wine around the Houston area. Fill your brunch craving with these highlights of brunch spots in Houston.

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St. Ste. 2, Houston, TX 77006

Known for its famous fried chicken and champagne, makes it the top brunch spot in Houston. Nothing pairs better with their comfort food than their DIY mimosas, where you can order a bottle of champagne and they supply carafes of juices for you to make a personalized cocktail. The ambiance at Max’s is friendly and low-key to spend a lovely brunch to get through the day.

Snooze an A.M Eatery

3217 Montrose Blvd., Ste. 100 Houston, TX 77006

Every day is brunch day at Snooze! No one can understand your brunch cravings other than Snooze's Classic egg dishes smothered in hollandaise, specialty cocktails, and bloody marys loaded with delicious accouterments. Their pancake flight is a must-try, don't miss choosing three of their signature pancakes!

A'Bouzy

2300 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77098

Located in Upper Kirby, a’Bouzy (pronounced “ah boozy”) serves what all drinkers or wine enthusiasts looking for! With its extensive variety of sparkling’s, A'Bouzy offers versatile sips for your brunch.

There are over 1,000 labels of wine and more than 250 champagnes and sparkling wines to complement your brunch experience. A’Bouzy ensures there’s something tasty to nibble on, such as a large raw bar, Alaskan King crab, Maine lobster, pickled vegetables, prime cut meats, salads, sandwiches, and a variety of seasonal items.

Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith Street Houston, TX 77006

Brennan’s has been serving faithful Houstonians for over 50 years with their all-time favorites turtle soup, fresh seafood entrees, and decadent bananas foster mix with reinvigorated classics like the Bourbon Molasses Lacquered Bobwhite Quail and Blue Crab Stuffed Texas Flounder. Head there for lunch, dinner, and the popular Creole Jazz Brunch on Sundays too!

