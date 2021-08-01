Must-Try Seafood Towers in Houston

Anna Tis/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - One of the best ways for cooling off in the Houston summer heat is definitely enjoying fresh seafood. If you are in the mood for a seafood splurge, then you will love these places in town that serve up grand towers with multi-plate seafood platters.

1. Guard and Grace

Location: 500 Dallas St Houston



You can indulge in one of Guard & Grace's two grand towers. Both of them boast king crab, oysters, lobster, shrimp, and are enhanced with fresh lemon butter, mignonette toppings, and cocktail sauce, just in different amounts. Not only that, but you can also enjoy the plateau in a fascinating dining space at this restaurant.

2. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

Location: 4224 San Felipe St Houston

It serves the outrageous seafood tower named Liberty Stacked Tower that includes one pound of lobster, eight cocktail shrimp, mixed oysters, and avocado crab cocktail ($115). There is also The Liberty Tower, for smaller ones. Featuring an avocado crab cocktail, half a dozen mixed oysters, and five jumbo cocktail shrimp ($55), The Liberty Tower will not disappoint you.

3. 1751 Sea and Bar

Location: 191 Heights Blvd Houston



With its teeming seafood tower, a combination of king crab, cocktail shrimp, oysters, and lobster for $142, it is definitely worth the splurge. Since it is easy to share, 1751's seafood tower is the perfect menu to enjoy before ordering other dishes like scallop chawanmushi or lemon-grilled Ora king salmon.

4. Loch Bar

Location: 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110 Houston



You can indulge in its grand seafood tower loaded down with Alaskan king crab, clams, shrimp, Maine lobster, mussels, and East Coast oysters from chef's selections. The seafood tower is available in three different sizes and ranges in price from $95 for the Petit and $295 for the over-the-top Royal.

