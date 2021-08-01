Houston, TX

5 Places To Eat Korean Food In Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Over the past decade, Korean cuisine has livened up the food community in Houston. Here is a list of top places to eat Korean food in Houston to satisfy your cravings for some authentic Asian cuisine.

1. Korea Garden Restaurant

Grill yourself bulgogi from your own choice of marinated meat in Korea Garden Restaurant. Aside from its popular bulgogi, you can also enjoy other flavorful Korean dishes here like short rib jigae, ginseng chicken, a combination of beef dumplings and rice cake known as deuk man du gook, and tteokbokki. Located at 9501 Long Point Rd Houston, they are open every day from 11 AM to 10 PM.

2. BORI

One of the first restaurants to serve Korean BBQ in Houston, BORI refines the classic South Korean BBQ with dry-aged steaks, filet mignon, and spicy marinated pork. You can enjoy authentic Korean BBQ in a historical Korean art gallery with a peace garden that features a map of Korea. You can visit the restaurant at 1453 Witte Rd Houston.

3. Korean Noodle House

Delight yourself with a bowl of hot and savory soup of mul naengmyeon made with buckwheat noodles, thinly sliced beef, and served with matchsticked watermelon or Asian pear, boiled egg, cucumber, and daikon. Find the restaurant around 10016 Long Point Rd Houston.

4. Oh My Gogi!

This mix of Korean and Mexican flavored food truck is roaming in Houston for quite a while. They have several creative menus you don't want to miss including their Gogi melt, ramen burger, and kimchi quesadillas. Located at 2504 Amber St Houston, you can also check their Instagram for their weekly schedule.

5. Dak and Bop 18th Street

You can't go wrong with their signature chicken or named dak, fried twice mixed with garlic, soy sauce, and various fruits. They also have steamed bun, kimchi bisque, bulgogi fries, and creative cocktails. You can spot them at 1805 W 18th St Houston.

