4 hidden gems in Houston to go shopping

HOUSTON, TX — Among all the great choices of public attractions and shopping malls in Houston, there are some hidden shopping destinations you might want to discover and highlight their charm. Take a look at these 4 hidden gems in the Houston area.

Kuhl-Linscomb

2424 W. Alabama St. Houston, TX 77098

Kuhl-Linscomb offers more than 80,000 square feet of display area, making it the largest privately owned design and lifestyle store in Houston that you must visit. With loads of gift items, books, apothecary products, personal grooming, and extensive stationery — all in one building. There are five separate showroom buildings that offer both expensive and affordable home furniture.

Manready Mercantile

321 W 19th St, Ste. B Houston, TX 77008

The store's fresh styles and vintage accessories are sure to strengthen your fashion sense. Explore the unisex clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, and more, with a mixture of new items and vintage pieces purchased from many of the owners' travels through Texas and beyond.

Cactus Music

2110 Portsmouth St Houston, TX 77098

Houston’s oldest independent music store with over 30 years of service. Step in to feel the old-school vibes where you can buy new or used CDs, and vinyl. This indie shop also hosts in-store performances from local bands. Head to their social media for more updates.

Cactus music is decorated with posters, artwork, golden records, and other novelty items. Look for new bands or rediscover old favorites.

Bedrock City Comic Co

4683 FM 1960 Rd Houston, TX 77069

A place for comic book fans. Since its opening in March 1990, the business owns a collection of comic books of famous characters such as Ms. Marvel and X-Men, as well as collectible editions. In addition, you'll find Bedrock’s well-organized shelves filled with action figures, manga, apparel, graphic novels, and limited-edition figurines.

