Top 3 antique shops in Houston

Christelle BOURGEOIS/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston will never run out of places to visit, whether they're attractions or shopping centers. But what if you can get them both in one go? Walk down memory lane and feast your eyes on these top antique shops in Houston.

August Antiques

803 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77007

The first stop is this unique family-owned business that was established 28 years ago. They offer many unexpected finds from the New England states as well as upstate and western New York.

At first, August Antiques offered various primitives and Victorian furniture from early New England estates. Then it expanded to include Mission, Empire, and primitive furniture, old and rare books, religious artifacts, and period lighting.

Found for the Home

3433 West Alabama Houston, TX 77027

Since 2006, owners Aaron Rambo and Ruth Davis have strived to showcase their well-edited mix of eighteenth-and-nineteenth-century antiques and industrial pieces.

In here, you will find Louis XVI selections, drippy chandeliers, and mid-century items as well as architectural finds, catchy pillows, and garden accents. Rambo and Davis have personally selected them during East Coast antique fairs and trips to France.

Reeves Art & Design

2415 Taft Street Houston, TX 77006

Second-generation owner Matt Reeves has transformed his antique shop into a thriving market focusing on fine art and mid-century modern furnishings, and custom designs. With its reasonable prices, there’s always something new on the floor for everyone — especially budding art collectors and design enthusiasts. The inventory changes frequently, so no need to wait that long if there are any pieces that catch your interest.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.