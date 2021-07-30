UH College of Medicine to open direct primary care clinic as an alternative for the uninsured residents

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston College of Medicine will open a low-cost direct primary care clinic on the campus of Memorial Herman Southwest Hospital, supported by a $1-million gift from The Cullen Trust for Health Care.

This is the first of its kind in a planned network of clinics to increase access to care for those without health insurance.

Additionally, the Greater Houston region has the highest rate of uninsured residents in the nation — which makes it a challenging issue that increases the overall costs of everyone's health care.

Direct primary care is a relatively new way of delivering primary health care services. Patients will pay a modest amount of monthly membership fee for various services.

Although DPC providers in Texas and throughout the country are constantly growing, only a few provide care for low-income patients with no health insurance.

Almost 25% of the Greater Houston population lacks health insurance, more than double the national average. It is even worse among Hispanics as 50% of the Hispanic population of Greater Houston has no health coverage.

President of the University of Houston, Renu Khator said the new DPC clinic is aligned with the goals of the University’s strategic plan to increase social responsibility initiatives by building equity and inclusion in the community.

“A direct primary care practice will add value to the local health care ecosystem by tackling one of the most pressing problems of our city: the lack of a comprehensive primary care system for the uninsured,” said Khator. “The Cullen Trust for Health Care shares our commitment to improving the overall health and health care of the population of Greater Houston and we are grateful for their support.”

The direct primary care model provides an alternative to insurance-based or fee-for-service practices commonly applied in the U.S. by simplifying the health care system, lessen the economic burden, and excluding third-party payers.

Therefore, patients will have access to extensive primary care services, telehealth services, basic office procedures, laboratory testing, and access to cheaper medications. Same-day or next-day appointments are also guaranteed.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.