St. Joseph Medical Center hosts open house for new latino health center of excellence coming this fall

Fran Jacquier/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX – Last week, St. Joseph Medical Center hosted an open house for its new Latino Health Center of Excellence which will offer culturally responsive care for the hospital’s Spanish-speaking preferred patients.

The Latino Health Center of Excellence open house event served as a preview of the services and care model the Center will offer the community, allowing guests to have a tour around the new unit and learn about the exclusive features it will offer patients later in the fall.

This is the latest of SJMC’s efforts to provide excellent care to its diverse Houston community and will be open officially this fall. The medical and surgical unit is committed to providing comprehensive care, free of language barriers, equipped specifically to the essentials of SJMC’s varied patient population.

There is also Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee who presented a Certificate of Congressional Recognition to St. Joseph Medical Center for the new Latino Health unit.

“At St. Joseph Medical Center, it’s our number one priority to provide top quality care to our community, and that means offering culturally responsive care, free of language barriers, to our Spanish speaking preferred patients,” said Kim Bassett, President of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Rennie Rogers, Director of Latino Health at St. Joseph Medical Center explains, “SJMC’s Latino Health Center of Excellence is designed to break down language barriers so patients can feel safe, relaxed and comfortable in our care. Our goal is meet patients where they are at so they have the best possible health outcomes.”

“As a Steward family hospital, SJMC puts community first, and the Latino Health Center of Excellence is an important way to further that commitment” Bassett added.

St. Joseph Medical Center (SJMC), in partnership with physician owners and part of Steward Health Care that has been providing an extensive scope of health care services to greater Houston area residents for over 130 years.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.