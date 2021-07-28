Houston, TX

University of St. Thomas' alumna decides to give back what she earned to her alma mater

Jessica Yang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFrdx_0bALqj7W00
University of Saint Thomas Houston New entranceWikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — An alumna of the University of St. Thomas and OBGYN doctor, Emily Calasanz '10, decided to pay back what she had received during college to her alma mater. Not only with time and talent, but she has also provided donations to St. Thomas.

Thanks to a scholarship, Calasanz was able to study at St. Thomas and received her B.A. in Biology in 2010 with sufficient credits to earn a minor in philosophy.

During her study, Calasanz took part in the DeBakey Summer Surgery Program which only selected a small number of students across the nation. The program is for students who are interested in a medical career.

In addition, she also had the opportunity to participate in a medical mission trip in El Salvador with fellow pre-health UST students who called themselves “HOPE” — Healthcare Opportunity for People of El Salvador 2009.

Calasanz chose OBGYN or obstetrician as her discipline. She currently works at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Friendswood. Apart from meeting patients, she is also a member of the clinical assistant faculty and invites medical residents and medical students to become part of her team in gynecological surgery.

Though Calasanz has been out of the School of Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Science Center and residency at UT Southwestern for a few years, she has been contributing to the future UST students who are interested in STEM careers.

By volunteering through the UST Medical Alumni group in her spare time, she dedicates herself as a volunteer to mentor STEM students and aids pre-health students prepare for interviews.

In recent years, Calasanz has also made donations to support the fields of Biology, Chemistry, the William Tinnerman Scholarship, and the St. Basil Collection Fund.

Even though she graduated from St. Thomas ten years ago, Calasanz did not want to wait until retirement to make a contribution to the alma mater that has served her.

In her statement, Calasanz said, "I know I am out of college for only 10 years or so, but I don't want to wait until I retire to start giving back," she said. “I am not yet married with children, so it is easier to prioritize supporting my alma mater now."

Not only her, but Calasanz's parents have also contributed over the years to support the future of UST students as a form of gratitude.

She advises other young alumni to give back what they have received to UST so that the next generation of STEM students have the same opportunity to achieve success in their lives and careers.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3cde4dd972ce5de9ad52387bf301f5ab.blob

Writer, blogger, gamer.

Houston, TX
172 followers
Loading

More from Jessica Yang

Houston, TX

Midstream Business magazine returns as an online newsletter

HOUSTON, TX — Midstream Business magazine, as an online newsletter, returns to a monthly schedule this month. Since 2019, the publication has been a quarterly addition to Oil and Gas Investor magazine.Read full story
Anderson, TX

MD Anderson Cancer Center brings hope for non-Hodgkin lymphoma patient

HOUSTON, TX — The cancer treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center has generated many positive testimonials from its patients. One of them is Amy Lee who has found hope for non-Hodgkin lymphoma she suffered at the cancer center.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 3 antique shops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Houston will never run out of places to visit, whether they're attractions or shopping centers. But what if you can get them both in one go? Walk down memory lane and feast your eyes on these top antique shops in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

4 hidden gems in Houston to go shopping

HOUSTON, TX — Among all the great choices of public attractions and shopping malls in Houston, there are some hidden shopping destinations you might want to discover and highlight their charm. Take a look at these 4 hidden gems in the Houston area.Read full story
Houston, TX

Must-Try Seafood Towers in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - One of the best ways for cooling off in the Houston summer heat is definitely enjoying fresh seafood. If you are in the mood for a seafood splurge, then you will love these places in town that serve up grand towers with multi-plate seafood platters.Read full story
Houston, TX

5 Places To Eat Korean Food In Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Over the past decade, Korean cuisine has livened up the food community in Houston. Here is a list of top places to eat Korean food in Houston to satisfy your cravings for some authentic Asian cuisine.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's Best Places to Drink Gin and Tonics

HOUSTON, TX - The classic combination of the gin and tonic is perfect for the blazing heat of the summer season in Houston. The floral foundation of gin cools down the bitterness of the aromatic tonic, and together, they give you a taste of fantastic moments in every sip you take.Read full story
Houston, TX

4 places for the best brunch in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Let's not confuse our appetite between breakfast and lunch when you can have both! Yes, brunch is just the perfect term whether you seek French toast and coffee, or a heavy meal with wine around the Houston area. Fill your brunch craving with these highlights of brunch spots in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

6 sustainable shopping spots in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Houston always has a place for everything that you need. Not just great choices to entertain yourself, but also to treat the world a better way by living more sustainably. One of the ways to do this is to support the local businesses that we have packed into 6 shopping spots as your guide to shop eco-friendly in Houston. Let's give it a go!Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Power assesses the damage and restores power after Tropical Storm Elsa

ATLANTA- A hundred Georgia Power workers have assessed the damage and worked to bring back power to customers who are impacted by Tropical Storm Elsa on July 8. Around 6,350 customers were without power on Thursday starting at 11:30am. This happened because of the storm. Most of the outages took place in Chatham, Effingham, and Glynn counties in Southeast Georgia.Read full story
Houston, TX

4 iconic local restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Feeling on adventures for culinary hunting in Houston? The first thing you might want to do is find the right iconic meals in Houston's local restaurant. So buckle up, save your money, and get ready to explore these top restaurants!Read full story
Houston, TX

Lone Star College-University Park's StepUP TRiO program helps laid-off veteran to have future

HOUSTON, TX — One of the millions of people affected by layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Mangrum, got the opportunity to study at Lone Star College-University Park. Thanks to the help funded by a federal grant, this single father of three is now able to have a future.Read full story
Houston, TX

Five best destinations for day trips around Houston

HOUSTON, TX - There are various things to enjoy around the Houston area, from outdoor and indoor activities for family, friends or lone travelers. Here are some destinations for day trips from Houston!Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

3 best grilled cheese restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Looking for a nice and mouth-watering meal that everyone can enjoy? Maybe grilled cheese can be your best friend! Whether it's for kids or adults, no one can resist the richness of salty and crispy a lovely grilled cheese sandwich.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 3 local farmers markets to visit in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Whenever you feel like doing grocery shopping in Houston, maybe the idea of supporting the local farmers market can help you boost your shopping experience with a more open and friendly ambiance.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Concerts August 2021

HOUSTON, TX — Summer is ending, and going to a concert is a great way to send off the season. Check out these two artists who will make their stop at Houston in August. Jordan Timothy Jenks (Pi’erre Bourne) is an American rapper whose songs are mainly influenced by Kanye West. He is not only a rapper but also a producer, audio engineer and songwriter.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Traders Village fall festivals, events

HOUSTON, TX — Fall is just around the corner, and this year, Traders Village once again hosts many fun festivals and events throughout the season. Here’s the list of festivals and events at Traders Village to enjoy after summer ends.Read full story
Houston, TX

Three Centuries of American Art: The Exhibition of Fayez S. Sarofim Private Collection

Houston, TX - Highlighting more than 200 works of art, “Three Centuries of American Art” comes from Fayez S. Sarofim private collection of over 60 years aged. His collection represents unique paintings ranging from impressionism through abstract expressionism, minimalism, contemporary, and pop art in America.Read full story
Houston, TX

UH College of Medicine to open direct primary care clinic as an alternative for the uninsured residents

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston College of Medicine will open a low-cost direct primary care clinic on the campus of Memorial Herman Southwest Hospital, supported by a $1-million gift from The Cullen Trust for Health Care.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy