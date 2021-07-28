University of St. Thomas' alumna decides to give back what she earned to her alma mater

University of Saint Thomas Houston New entrance Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — An alumna of the University of St. Thomas and OBGYN doctor, Emily Calasanz '10, decided to pay back what she had received during college to her alma mater. Not only with time and talent, but she has also provided donations to St. Thomas.

Thanks to a scholarship, Calasanz was able to study at St. Thomas and received her B.A. in Biology in 2010 with sufficient credits to earn a minor in philosophy.

During her study, Calasanz took part in the DeBakey Summer Surgery Program which only selected a small number of students across the nation. The program is for students who are interested in a medical career.

In addition, she also had the opportunity to participate in a medical mission trip in El Salvador with fellow pre-health UST students who called themselves “HOPE” — Healthcare Opportunity for People of El Salvador 2009.

Calasanz chose OBGYN or obstetrician as her discipline. She currently works at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Friendswood. Apart from meeting patients, she is also a member of the clinical assistant faculty and invites medical residents and medical students to become part of her team in gynecological surgery.

Though Calasanz has been out of the School of Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Science Center and residency at UT Southwestern for a few years, she has been contributing to the future UST students who are interested in STEM careers.

By volunteering through the UST Medical Alumni group in her spare time, she dedicates herself as a volunteer to mentor STEM students and aids pre-health students prepare for interviews.

In recent years, Calasanz has also made donations to support the fields of Biology, Chemistry, the William Tinnerman Scholarship, and the St. Basil Collection Fund.

Even though she graduated from St. Thomas ten years ago, Calasanz did not want to wait until retirement to make a contribution to the alma mater that has served her.

In her statement, Calasanz said, "I know I am out of college for only 10 years or so, but I don't want to wait until I retire to start giving back," she said. “I am not yet married with children, so it is easier to prioritize supporting my alma mater now."

Not only her, but Calasanz's parents have also contributed over the years to support the future of UST students as a form of gratitude.

She advises other young alumni to give back what they have received to UST so that the next generation of STEM students have the same opportunity to achieve success in their lives and careers.

