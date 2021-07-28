Houston's McGovern Medical School holds rock concert to honor Wonderkids, commemorate Cleft and Craniofacial Month

A music concert Spencer Davis/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — The get-together in the form of a rock concert was conducted at McGovern Medical School's Webber Plaza on July 2. This event is held annually to honor pediatric patients of the Texas Cleft-Craniofacial team at UT Physicians or known as Wonderkids in commemoration of Cleft and Craniofacial Month.

At around 6:30 p.m., the patients, families, and co-workers were present at the concert that evening to support cleft and craniofacial awareness. After at least a year of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first time children were able to see their friends on the program.

One of the many people who attended and enjoyed the event was Leah Schulze and her son, Jacob Yeglin, a patient the doctors had treated since he was a baby.

In her statement, Schulze said, “Since our first meeting with them, they've made us feel important. I always knew they would take care of Jacob, and it's been exactly that after his surgery and throughout the years.”

Assistant professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery, and head of pediatric plastic surgery at UT Physicians, Phuong Nguyen, MD, possess a talent for singing and guitar and participated in the event by forming a band consisting of fellow doctors.

One of the fellow doctors Nguyen invited to join the band was a professor from the Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and director of pediatric otolaryngology at UT Physicians, Soham Roy, MD. Roy is a trained violinist and became the bass guitarist and backing vocalist for the band.

In addition, the drummer position was filled by a neurosurgeon and assistant professor from the Vivian L. Smith Department of Neurosurgery, Mark Dannenbaum, MD.

Nguyen commented, “Here at UT Physicians, we have such a tremendously talented team of individuals that communicate and work well together, especially for such a great cause.”

Meanwhile, the person working behind the scenes supplying the logistics department was the clinical care coordinator with the Texas Cleft-Craniofacial Team, Irene “Leanne” Doringo, MSN, RN.

To guarantee the concert has enough volunteers, gift bags for each participant, and photoshoot opportunities, Irene collaborated with several departments across UT Physicians, UTHealth, McGovern Medical School, and Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

