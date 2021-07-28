U.S. News & World Report puts University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as top cancer hospital

Cancer cells Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — The U.S. News & World Report has named the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as the top cancer hospital on its 2021-2022 annual “Best Hospitals” rankings.

The institution is also ranked nationally in subspecialties alongside general hospitals from across the nation.

In addition, MD Anderson is ranked No. 4 in Urology, No. 5 in Gynecology, No. 11 in Ear, Nose and Throat, No. 17 in Diabetes and Endocrinology, No. 26 in Geriatrics and No. 37 in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery.

Upon the announcement, the president of MD Anderson, Peter WT Pisters, M.D., said, “This year’s ranking is especially rewarding considering the exceptional teamwork and collaboration we have seen throughout our institution during an unprecedented pandemic that created heightened risks for immunocompromised cancer patients.”

“No matter the challenge, we are here for our patients, for each other and for our community. We thank everyone for their unwavering support that has helped us earn the top ranking in cancer in the midst of a pandemic,” he added.

For more than 80 years, MD Anderson has been committed to creating a history of cancer and being one of the world’s most respected centers dedicated exclusively to the care, research, education, and prevention of cancer patients.

Through a team of highly specialized doctors, MD Anderson has handled all kinds of cases, including treating more scarce cancers in one day than most doctors see in their careers.

Frontline diagnostic technology has been used by this hospital to recognize each patient’s unique cancer and advance highly personalized treatment plans to enhance the outcomes.

Committed to training the next generation of cancer care and research experts, the institute welcomed more than 5,100 trainees and students who participated in special education programs last year.

To view the complete ranking, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings?int=hp_center_main_article_health.

