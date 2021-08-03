Midstream Business magazine returns as an online newsletter

Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Midstream Business magazine, as an online newsletter, returns to a monthly schedule this month. Since 2019, the publication has been a quarterly addition to Oil and Gas Investor magazine.

The newsletter will be called "Midstream Business" and will be published on the third Tuesday of each month.

People can get the free newsletter via email by visiting its landing page or hartenergy.com/newsletters to find all of the free newsletter options.

Claiming as the only finance and technical information source, Midstream Business is dedicated to connecting upstream production to the downstream sector while putting midstream in the center of it all. Midstream Business publishes six times a year and is considered a wonderful must-read resource for individuals who need to stay up to date on industry trends.

It provides readers with management and market trends to help them establish business plans adapted to future demands, as well as a particular focus on the funding choices fueling the industry's construction boom.

Midstream Business receives special reports on topics such as analyst insights, financing, resource, and plays.

Hart Energy has been the comprehensive source for news, data, and analysis that inform business and technology decisions of the global energy industry since 1973. For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have provided timely and targeted market-leading insights to investors and the financial community, service companies associated with the industry upstream producers and midstream operators, and other energy professionals.

The Houston-based organization serves as a publisher, consultant, event organizer, online content developer, researcher, digital mapping specialist, and veteran industry observer, among other things. The common thread between these roles is information—in the form of text, data, and images—accumulated from experts, made more valuable through the company's organization, comparison, and analysis.

The monthly newsletter enables Hart Energy's award-winning editors to provide coverage for topics of specific interest to midstream players. For more information about Midstream Business and Hart Energy, visit hartenergy.com.

