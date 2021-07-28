4 Indian foods with vibrant taste to try in Houston

Lai YuChing/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Known for its unique and vibrant taste, Indian food has its way to stand out in the Houston area. If you are a fan of Indian signature dishes such as Biryani, Magaj, Smsosa, then you will love these 4 Indian restaurants in Houston.

Aga's Restaurant

11824 Wilcrest Drive Houston, Texas 77031

One of the most popular Indo-Pakistani restaurants in the Houston area that serves various traditional Indian menu options such as the mixed BBQ platter, Chicken and Beef Seekh Kabobs, and Beef Bihari. Complement your delicious meal with a lovely ice cream dessert that is rolled in crispy, butter cornflakes, deep-fried, and covered in melted chocolate.

Biryani Pot

6509 Westheimer Rd B, Houston, Tx - 77057

This is a traditional Hyderabadi food house that applies the 'ithmenaan se' or "cooking patiently" technique with slow heating temperatures because it is the key to a tasty meal. With a variety of high-quality Indian dishes, Biryani specializes in Hyderabadi Dum Biryani for the local community. They serve fresh authentic Hyderbadi Biryani and also plenty of tasty vegetarian dishes to satisfy your appetite!

Pondicheri

2800 Kirby Drive. Suite B132, Houston, TX 77098

Pondicheri serves classic Indian/Pakistani menu items with locally sourced ingredients, from Sindhi Pakoras to Khandvi. If you are new to the restaurant and haven't decided what to order, try the various popular menu items. One option includes lamb, greens, fries, naan, and a cookie for kids. Not just that, Pondicheri gives diners meaningful feedback to others by hosting Community Breakfast events that benefit various groups such as She Has Hope, a place that rescues and rehabilitates human trafficking survivors.

Himalaya Restaurant & Catering

6652 Southwest Freeway Houston, TX 77074

This place specializes in Indian and Pakistani dishes with combinations of Texas ingredients. A perfect destination for an empty stomach because they serve generous portions at affordable prices. Their authentic dishes include boneless chicken curry, lamb masala, kebab, and/or any grilled meat, raita salad, and nan and rice. Take your time to indulge in mouth-watering dishes from their menu.

