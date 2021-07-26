HCA Houston Healthcare West CNO shares her reasons to join Prairie View A&M University's EMBA Program

Prairie View A&M University - Panther Stadium Wikimedia Commons

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX — For those looking to bring their careers to the next levels, Prairie View A&M University has been offering an Executive MBA program within the College of Business. One of the participants who decided to join this program is TaShauna McCray '18, DNP, RN, MBA, NEA-BC.

McCray was interested in pursuing the program to gain a better understanding of the financial aspect of the healthcare industry when she shifted to her recent role as a chief nursing officer or CNO.

As a CNO, her primary focus is presiding all of nursing practice aspects to guarantee the quality, safety, efficiency, and fruitful implementation of strategic initiatives all over HCA Houston Healthcare West, with over 1,200 members on its care team.

Previously, she already had the necessary medical expertise for the role after earning her doctoral degree in nursing. In her statement, McCray commented, “I knew gaining a strong foundation of the financial side of the industry would give me the skills and confidence to succeed in this role.”

Among the reasons she selected to pursue her EMBA at PVAMU was that the program offered flexibility, proximity, and easy access from her home.

Having two young kids, she was searching for a program that could help her develop personally, educationally, and professionally.

Meanwhile, COB Dean Munir Quddus, Ph.D., explained, “Studies have shown that for working women, a weekend option works much better for advanced education. The EMBA program was designed with the working adult in mind. The 8-week classes are delivered in the hybrid model, with students attending in-person classes on alternate Saturdays.”

This two-year program helps students to quickly track their career goals by learning particular skills and competencies in communication, leadership, and statistical data analysis.

In addition, they are also taught research methods and decision-making to be very successful leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs in the future.

Since its launch in 2012, the EMBA Program has produced more than 100 graduates from professionals. For more information about the EMBA Program at PVAMU, click www.pvamu.edu/business/emba.

