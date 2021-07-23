Houston, TX

Family files a lawsuit against Houston water park following a chemical leak in pool

Jessica Yang

HOUSTON, TX - Mother of three children injured in a chemical spill at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in the Houston suburb of Spring recently filed a lawsuit against the water park's operators.

Amanda Regulus from Houston complained that a concentrated and highly corrosive mixture of hypochlorite and sulfuric acid was let off into a children's pool area in her lawsuit. The lawsuit is Regulus v. Six Flags Splashtown LLC, No. 2021-43362 filed in the 295th District Court in Harris County.

She further states that her three daughters, who are all under 13 years old, instantly sensed the presence of toxic chemicals in the air. Consequently, they started experiencing headaches, sore throats, and skin irritations.

In spite of the dangerous situation, Regulus and her family were not immediately evacuated by the water park. Regulus also says that the park employees even requested her and other guests to participate in a promotional contest before exiting. Regulus and her children are currently getting ongoing medical care for their injuries.

The Potts Law Firm filed a short-term restraining order to prevent the park operator from demolishing any evidence related to the case. Based on the news reports, 31 people were transferred to local hospitals for treatment and 86 people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Derek Potts, Attorney for Amanda Regulus from the Potts Law Firm, said that on the surface, this chemical exposure was a negligent and irresponsible act that endangered hundreds of park guests, many of them children.

Potts added that through litigation, they will determine the extent of the operational issues and mistakes that led to the incident and its aftermath and compel the park to make the necessary changes to prevent this from happening in the future.

