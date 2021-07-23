UHD mental wellness initiatives received support from $300K SAMHSA grant

Dan Meyers/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Dr. Katrina Rufino, Associate Professor of Psychology and a researcher at the University of Houston-Downtown or UHD, has been working to improve staff and students' mental health at the institution.

The effort recently earned support from a three-year nearly $300,000 Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or SAMHSA. This grant will support a variety of initiatives supporting students’ mental health at the campus.

When it comes to mental health issues related to the pandemic, depression and anxiety are some of the repercussions after over a year of isolation and fear and college students are among the most susceptible populations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, suicide ranked as the second leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 24. More than one in five college students have at least thought about or considered suicide.

The grant will assist in forming partnerships with many mental health professionals and organizations in the Houston area. This is aimed to increase services to UHD students and offer training for University staff in acknowledging when a student may be going through mental health issues.

Rufino will lead these efforts with colleague Assistant Professor of Psychology Dr. Danya Serrano and partner with UHD’s Counseling Center, while enlisting the support of student organizations like Psi Chi (Psychology Club) and Active Minds to reach out to the University’s student community.

The students may want to seek services to support their mental health needs. She claimed that she often hears from the students that they are challenged in discussing these issues with their families, so they are hoping to bridge that gap.

The research also shows a correlation between sleep problems and suicide. During the pandemic, the students suffered from increased sleep disturbance, anxiety, insomnia and depression and reported lower cases of mental wellbeing.

Rufino partnered Drs. Stephanie Babb and Ruth Johnson in a recent study to compare sleep habits of students before and during the pandemic. They acknowledge the importance of ensuring the University Community owns the tools they need to effectively address mental health challenges as students return to classrooms this fall.

“We have big plans and big goals. Students have long been affected by various mental health issues, but COVID-19 has made things worse. If anything, the pandemic has empowered people to talk about mental health in new ways and to check in on each other," said Rufino.

She hoped that the work conducted through the support of this Garrett Lee Smith grant keeps the momentum going and furthers discussions on mental health. The mental health support initiatives also include a number of things that are listed here .

