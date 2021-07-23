Houston, TX

UHD staff and students officially return to campus

Jessica Yang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKwJT_0b4eh9Jw00
MChe Lee/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - All staff at the University of Houston Downtown or UHD have officially returned to campus to resume their normal work schedules on July 12, 2021. As a result, plenty of in-person student events took place to revitalize the campus after over a year full of remote services.

According to UHD, plenty of incoming freshman and transfer students that are seeking a solid social environment at the campus beyond their flexible, quality and affordable degree programs, have plenty of opportunities to attend a "UHD On-Campus Experience".

UHD leadership and the Student Transitions Team welcomed New Gators or the new students to campus, while offering opportunities to hear from alumni, club sports representatives, and student organizations. This was the first time on campus for a lot of students.

A group of UHD students working orientation programs dubbed as The Gator Crew, led the campus tours to welcome and help these new Gators with UHD buildings along with their classrooms, providing opportunity for the new students to get to know their new campus and the inside scoop on UHD and the community prior to the start of classes in August.

Director of Student Life and former supervisor of new student orientations Eugene Bernard and Interim Director, Student Transitions and Welcome Center Jordan Green claimed that they were both excited to see the new Gators on campus.

Bernard said that he was so excited to finally meet the awesome students that they have connected with throughout their virtual orientations. He added that so far, they have served over 2,800 new incoming Freshmen and Transfer Students and they are enthusiastic about finally putting a real face to a Zoom avatar and are thrilled to offer students an opportunity to see their beautiful campus that make UHD feel like home.

Further information about UHD is available at their website.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3cde4dd972ce5de9ad52387bf301f5ab.blob

Writer, blogger, gamer.

Houston, TX
145 followers
Loading

More from Jessica Yang

Houston, TX

5 Places To Eat Korean Food In Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Over the past decade, Korean cuisine has livened up the food community in Houston. Here is a list of top places to eat Korean food in Houston to satisfy your cravings for some authentic Asian cuisine.Read full story
Houston, TX

Five best destinations for day trips around Houston

HOUSTON, TX - There are various things to enjoy around the Houston area, from outdoor and indoor activities for family, friends or lone travelers. Here are some destinations for day trips from Houston!Read full story
Houston, TX

3 best grilled cheese restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Looking for a nice and mouth-watering meal that everyone can enjoy? Maybe grilled cheese can be your best friend! Whether it's for kids or adults, no one can resist the richness of salty and crispy a lovely grilled cheese sandwich.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's Best Places to Drink Gin and Tonics

HOUSTON, TX - The classic combination of the gin and tonic is perfect for the blazing heat of the summer season in Houston. The floral foundation of gin cools down the bitterness of the aromatic tonic, and together, they give you a taste of fantastic moments in every sip you take.Read full story
Houston, TX

6 sustainable shopping spots in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Houston always has a place for everything that you need. Not just great choices to entertain yourself, but also to treat the world a better way by living more sustainably. One of the ways to do this is to support the local businesses that we have packed into 6 shopping spots as your guide to shop eco-friendly in Houston. Let's give it a go!Read full story
Houston, TX

4 places for the best brunch in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Let's not confuse our appetite between breakfast and lunch when you can have both! Yes, brunch is just the perfect term whether you seek French toast and coffee, or a heavy meal with wine around the Houston area. Fill your brunch craving with these highlights of brunch spots in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

Must-Try Seafood Towers in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - One of the best ways for cooling off in the Houston summer heat is definitely enjoying fresh seafood. If you are in the mood for a seafood splurge, then you will love these places in town that serve up grand towers with multi-plate seafood platters.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 3 local farmers markets to visit in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Whenever you feel like doing grocery shopping in Houston, maybe the idea of supporting the local farmers market can help you boost your shopping experience with a more open and friendly ambiance.Read full story
Houston, TX

4 hidden gems in Houston to go shopping

HOUSTON, TX — Among all the great choices of public attractions and shopping malls in Houston, there are some hidden shopping destinations you might want to discover and highlight their charm. Take a look at these 4 hidden gems in the Houston area.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Concerts August 2021

HOUSTON, TX — Summer is ending, and going to a concert is a great way to send off the season. Check out these two artists who will make their stop at Houston in August. Jordan Timothy Jenks (Pi’erre Bourne) is an American rapper whose songs are mainly influenced by Kanye West. He is not only a rapper but also a producer, audio engineer and songwriter.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Traders Village fall festivals, events

HOUSTON, TX — Fall is just around the corner, and this year, Traders Village once again hosts many fun festivals and events throughout the season. Here’s the list of festivals and events at Traders Village to enjoy after summer ends.Read full story
Houston, TX

Three Centuries of American Art: The Exhibition of Fayez S. Sarofim Private Collection

Houston, TX - Highlighting more than 200 works of art, “Three Centuries of American Art” comes from Fayez S. Sarofim private collection of over 60 years aged. His collection represents unique paintings ranging from impressionism through abstract expressionism, minimalism, contemporary, and pop art in America.Read full story
Houston, TX

UH College of Medicine to open direct primary care clinic as an alternative for the uninsured residents

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston College of Medicine will open a low-cost direct primary care clinic on the campus of Memorial Herman Southwest Hospital, supported by a $1-million gift from The Cullen Trust for Health Care.Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor College of Medicine's expert suggests prioritizing mental health for athletes

HOUSTON, TX — Being a professional athlete may result in loneliness since athletes must focus on accomplishing their goals in sports. Therefore, their focus on mental health is often neglected.Read full story
Houston, TX

Timothy Morton, Rice's professor refuses to take airplanes in the future

HOUSTON, TX — Last month, Timothy Morton's tweet went viral on Twitter that said. “I won’t be flying to give lectures. Period. It’s the 2020s folks. Time to get extremely real.”Read full story
Houston, TX

St. Joseph Medical Center hosts open house for new latino health center of excellence coming this fall

HOUSTON, TX – Last week, St. Joseph Medical Center hosted an open house for its new Latino Health Center of Excellence which will offer culturally responsive care for the hospital’s Spanish-speaking preferred patients.Read full story
Houston, TX

University of St. Thomas' alumna decides to give back what she earned to her alma mater

HOUSTON, TX — An alumna of the University of St. Thomas and OBGYN doctor, Emily Calasanz '10, decided to pay back what she had received during college to her alma mater. Not only with time and talent, but she has also provided donations to St. Thomas.Read full story
Houston, TX

U.S. News & World Report puts University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as top cancer hospital

HOUSTON, TX — The U.S. News & World Report has named the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as the top cancer hospital on its 2021-2022 annual “Best Hospitals” rankings.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's McGovern Medical School holds rock concert to honor Wonderkids, commemorate Cleft and Craniofacial Month

HOUSTON, TX — The get-together in the form of a rock concert was conducted at McGovern Medical School's Webber Plaza on July 2. This event is held annually to honor pediatric patients of the Texas Cleft-Craniofacial team at UT Physicians or known as Wonderkids in commemoration of Cleft and Craniofacial Month.Read full story
Houston, TX

Rice's swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger prepares the best for a trip to Paralympics

HOUSTON, TX — In the middle of her freshman year, Ahalya Lettenberger, Rice's swimmer, was designed to compete in the Paralympic Games that summer, then the COVID-19 arrived.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy