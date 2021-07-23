UHD staff and students officially return to campus

MChe Lee/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - All staff at the University of Houston Downtown or UHD have officially returned to campus to resume their normal work schedules on July 12, 2021. As a result, plenty of in-person student events took place to revitalize the campus after over a year full of remote services.

According to UHD, plenty of incoming freshman and transfer students that are seeking a solid social environment at the campus beyond their flexible, quality and affordable degree programs, have plenty of opportunities to attend a "UHD On-Campus Experience".

UHD leadership and the Student Transitions Team welcomed New Gators or the new students to campus, while offering opportunities to hear from alumni, club sports representatives, and student organizations. This was the first time on campus for a lot of students.

A group of UHD students working orientation programs dubbed as The Gator Crew, led the campus tours to welcome and help these new Gators with UHD buildings along with their classrooms, providing opportunity for the new students to get to know their new campus and the inside scoop on UHD and the community prior to the start of classes in August.

Director of Student Life and former supervisor of new student orientations Eugene Bernard and Interim Director, Student Transitions and Welcome Center Jordan Green claimed that they were both excited to see the new Gators on campus.

Bernard said that he was so excited to finally meet the awesome students that they have connected with throughout their virtual orientations. He added that so far, they have served over 2,800 new incoming Freshmen and Transfer Students and they are enthusiastic about finally putting a real face to a Zoom avatar and are thrilled to offer students an opportunity to see their beautiful campus that make UHD feel like home.

