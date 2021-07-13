Houston Arboretum and Nature Center holds Superfine Summer Picnics

People on picnic Nicole Herrero/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Arboretum and Nature Center aim to provide natural environment education to everyone. In addition, this site is also intended to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a safe place and refuge for native animals and plants.

Every year, the site receives more than 500,000 visitors and educates more than 10,000 children with useful insights. This summer, The Houston Arboretum and Nature Center invite anyone to attend the outdoor Superfine Summer Picnics Series.

The event, initiated on July 10, is a great example of the fun of enjoying a picnic amidst the beautiful surroundings of the Arboretum and the convenience of having all the picnic supplies in one place.

The upcoming picnic event will be conducted from July 17 to August 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the grounds of the Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr. Houston, TX 77024.

All visitors need to do is visit the venue of the event, enjoy fine dining and libation, as well as return supplies once they have finished using them. Participants will be charged $65 per person, and for non-members, the fee will be $75 per picnic basket for two to four people. People age 21 and above will get a complimentary 12 Saint Arnold pack from Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Ticket reservation closes on the Wednesday before each picnic. Registration can be moved to the next picnic date. It is advised to wear casual and comfortable attire, also to bring bug spray.

Parking will be available at 610 Entrance and Woodway Entrance to the Arboretum. Members can park their vehicles for free, while car parking fees for non-members are charged $5.

To learn more about this event and membership, please visit https://houstonarboretum.org/. To order tickets, click on https://houstonarboretum.org/event/superfine-summer-picnics/2021-08-28/.

