Five of the Best Desserts in Austin Worth Trying Out

Sweet tooths and dessert lovers, get in here. Austin is seriously the perfect place to get those cravings sorted. From ice cream to cake and so much more, you'll be spoiled for choice with the amazing selection of desserts in Austin. Let's get into 10 of the best desserts you can find in Austin.

1.) Little Lucy's for Mini Donuts

For hot, fresh and absolutely delicious donuts, look no further than Little Lucy's. They take donuts to another level with their impressive selection of flavors. The donuts are light and fluffy and really melt in your mouth. They are made from scratch daily so you can be assured they are really fresh. You can find them on Rainey street. From cinnamon and sugar flavor to blueberry and lemongrass, you'll love this place.

Location: 75 Rainey Street, Austin

Photo by Little Lucy's

2.) Churro Co for Churro

You've probably never had churros this good before and it doesn't get any better than this. These churros are freshly made in a trailer and is topped offf with so many different flavors. There's a lot to select from but if you are going there for the first time, make sure to try the Campfire churro which is a churros dipped in graham cracker and is topped with Mexican chocolate sauce, marshmallows and whipped cream. So good!

Location: 1906 S 1st Street, Austin, TX

Photo by Churro Co

3.) Gelateria Gemelli for Gelato

You saw this coming, didn't you? Almost impossible to do a roundup of desserts without a mention of a top tier gelato place and for the purpose of this, that place will be Gelateria Gemelli in Austin, without a shadow of doubt. This is an authentic Italian gelato place in Austin and an absolutely must-try.

Location: 1009 East 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Photo by Gelateria Gemelli

4.) Capital City Bakery for Cupcakes

This place is for all my vegans and vegetarians out there who are also sweet tooths and want sweat treats. Capital city bakery is one of the best places for dessert in Austin. You should totally try the vegan confetti cupcake and it tastes so good - whether you are vegan or not.

Location: 2211 E Cesar Chavez Street

Photo by Minimalist Baker

5.) Amy's Ice Cream for Ice Cream

If you live in Austin and haven't yet visited Amy's, what are you doing? Amy's is the perfect place for some delicious homemade ice cream with toppings and sauces. And it is so affordable but yet so good to the taste. When you do visit, make sure to try the Mexican vanilla. You're going to love it.

Location: 3500 Guadalupe Street, Austin

