Five Unique Experiences in Austin for Water Enthusiasts

Aaron/Airbnb

If you live in Austin and love the water, there are so many outdoor activities for you. From relaxing at the Lady Bird Lake to cooling off at Barton Spring's Pool, you'll definitely not run out of things to do in Austin. For those who love the water, here are five outdoor activities you can enjoy in Austin.

1.) Downtown Sunset Kayak with 1.5M Bats!

Ever dreamed about kayaking with bats? Yes you heard that right. On this unique experience, you'll spend an epic night kayaking. You'll paddle downtown during the day and enjoy the incredible views and then catch the sunset at night over the water. You'll see bats - yes, real bats and then end the night paddling your way downtown at night. You can also watch the stars from your unique vantage point.

Cost of this experience - $48 per person.

Book this experience here.

Aaron/Airbnb

2.) Giant Paddle Board & Swimming in Springs

If you want to experience the best Austin has to offer, why not hop on a paddleboard and explore the natural spring fed river located downtown. The experience starts off on Lady Bird Lake and then you experience the crystal clear waters of Barton Springs pool. If it's hot enough, you can totally jump in so make sure to wear a swimsuit. There are lots of fish and up to 1,000 turtles so you may see them while paddling. This is the perfect adventure for groups and families.

If you enjoy the sun, water, swimming and paddle boarding, then this is the one for you.

Cost of this experience: $45

You can book it here.

Aaron/Airbnb

3.) Boozy Lazy Sunkissed Tube Ride

Hosted by Dave, a paddleboard guide who is certified in water safety and CPR, this unique activity will be one unlike any other. You kick off the experience at Cosmic Coffee and Biergarten (121 Pickle Road) where you meet with Dave and the rest of the participants. Dave will then drive everyone to San Marcos and you hop on the San Marcos River for a lazy tube ride. There will be lots of fun, lots of water and lots of sun. Dave also provides beer, water and some Hard Seltzers to improve the experience and guarantee that you are having a good time. There will be a little party, you will watch the local wildlife and soak in some sun. Now tell me that doesn't sound like a beautiful experience.

Cost of this experience: $65 per person

You can book the experience here.

Dave/Airbnb

4.) Fishing at the Barton Creek Greenbelt

Ever heard of the Barton Creek Greenbelt? Well, on this experience, you will. The Barton Creek Greenbelt is truly a hidden gem for fishing. The waters are crystal clear all year round and shallow enough to be in, making it the perfect adventure for fishing in. The host, Miguel, takes you on a fishing adventure and provides a USA FlyCraft for individual (groups of 1) guests if they wish to stay out of the water. You can enjoy the beautiful view of the Barton Creek Greenbelt from the water. If you love fishing, or want to try your hands at it, this is perfect for you.

Cost of experience: $20

You can book it here.

Miguel/Airbnb

5.) Bull Creek Hike, Swim and Photo tour



A tour for water lovers and photo lovers and enthusiasts. You can check out some of Austin's best swimming holes and learn about local flora and fauna as well as practice your photo skills. This tour lasts about 2-3 hours and you'll be introduced to plants and ecology while enjoying some of Austin's best watering holes. This is not only a water activity but you will also enjoy wildlife, waterfalls and swimming holes. Make sure to pack water, water shoes, a hat, sunscreen, swimsuit and bug spray in order to enjoy your experience.

Cost of this experience: $75

You can book the experience here.

Enjoy your time on the water.

