Hey, Cleveland! Second Grade Teacher Needs Your Help Getting Headphones for Her Students.

It's that time of year again, and remote students are returning to the classroom after a year-and-a-half hiatus. After spending almost two school years in the solace of their rooms, students will be hyper, energetic and unknowingly loud, as other students try to focus on what the teacher is trying to teach.

In many classrooms, the preferred method of study is where students break up into groups, learning in teams and at different "stations," as teachers provide more one-on-one attention to students in need. It's actually proven to be an ultra-effective learning method, and students learn leadership skills along the way.

A teacher at the William Cullen Bryant School, Mrs. Melendez is one of those teachers. At home, she's a loving wife and a proud mother of two. But, at school, she's a superhero, sharing the gift of education with each student that enters her doors.

She teaches at a highly diverse Title I school, where children come from low-income families.

Since the pandemic, every child uses an iPad for extra activities and group learning experiences. While Melendez has seen higher engagement and learning, it tends to get noisy when students go to small groups.

According to Melendez, "Children get easily distracted and then focus on what another student is doing. I will be able to use the headphones with microphones to have children listen to individualized lessons and read to me while I am working with other children. I can then listen to their reading and provide individual feedback."

She's currently trying to raise funds to buy individual headphones for each one of her students. At a time where a pandemic continues to run rampant, sharing headphones shouldn't have to be an option.

While she's working between groups, "Individual headphones also allow students to listen to individualized lessons and videos while doing independent work. I will also be able to hear them sound out words, give examples, and share ideas even when I cannot be right there with them."

Please consider helping her students by visiting DonorsChoose and making a donation. While she's not openly asking for it, we did find an Amazon Wishlist that's worth checking out. These students benefit from these items more than you'll ever know. Making a donation to second-grade students at William Cullen Bryant Elementary School means helping your community... bringing new possibilities to Cleveland, Ohio.