Maumee, OH

Local Leader in EV Tech Partners with Switch Mobility, Brings Future Opportunities to Maumee, Ohio

Jessica N. Abraham

"Light commercial vehicles and buses continue to present significant opportunities as they lead the commercial-vehicle segment's shift to fully electrified platforms,” states James Kamsickas, Chairman and CEO of Dana, upon announcing the company’s partnership with Switch Mobility in the development of electrified commercial vehicles.

“We are pleased to extend our relationships with our long-standing customers, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility,” Kamsickas states, “as they continue to grow and implement their next-generation, road-proven technology that will enable a direct, positive impact on delivering sustainable urban e-mobility."

Dana, Inc. (NYSE: DAN) is a global leader in drivetrain and e-propulsion systems, based out of Maumee, Ohio. It’s partner, Switch Mobility, Ltd. (NYSE: SWCH), creates electrified commercial vehicles and is the subsidiary of Ashok Leyland Ltd, a leading commercial-vehicle manufacturer, based out of the UK, known for its line of net-zero carbon electric busses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), which will be launched later this year.

Under these terms, Dana will invest $18 million into Switch Mobility, becoming a preferred supplier of electric drivetrain components for the company's e-bus and EV commercial vehicle offering with 1% in the company. In exchange, they will also provide the company with proprietary parts and technologies, including: e-Axles, gearboxes, motors, inverters, software and controls, and electronics cooling.

Shortly after, Ashok Leyland announced that it would invest up to $200 million within the next few years. Ashok Leyland is the third largest bus and LCV OEM in the world. Optare, who also owns a stake in Switch Mobility, is the UK’s leading bus manufacturer with over a century of expertise in using the latest technologies in bus design.

Switch Mobility is a next-generation electric bus and light commercial vehicle company with the mission to enrich lives through green mobility. In 2014, Switch introduced the first British built, pure electric buses to London's roads and since then has put 280 EVs on the road. Since then, they have clocked in over 26 million electric miles in both developed and developing markets alike.

"Dana has over a century of proven track record of leading transformative vehicle technologies,” explains Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility. She adds, “At Switch Mobility, we have an ambitious plan to be leading the zero-carbon mobility globally through positioning innovative products and solutions with best-in-class TCO.”

She believes the partnership with Dana will accelerate this process and cultivate a very fruitful relationship for the companies going forward. “Through the synergy between us and with our shared aspirations,” she says, “I am confident we will enhance our product offerings significantly and extend our market footprints in many new geographies."

Switch’s market-leading vehicles are sold in over 46 countries around the globe and combine the best of British and Indian design, technology and engineering to create a unique line of products, including the proven lightest weight architecture, net zero carbon technologies, data analytics and software.

Dr Andrew Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, UK stated a few key technology differentiators where the company could have an advantage over the competition. These include lightweighting of their product and the use of high energy density batteries. He added that every single vehicle that Switch Mobility has on the road has a digital twin which helps them analyze and optimize.

Dana’s conventional and clean-energy solutions power nearly every vehicle manufacturer currently using drive and motion systems, as well as innovative electrodynamic technologies -- making this a great partnership.

In 2020, the company reported $7.1 billion in sales revenue with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. It was also named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. It further gained global recognition as the 2021 “World's Best Employer" by Forbes magazine.

Given these details, it's expected that this partnership will bring more jobs to Maumee and surrounding areas.

Jessica N. Abraham is a writer, designer and publicist, specializing in Business, Technology and the Jobs Industry.

