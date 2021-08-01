Lookout, Sandusky! Cedar Fair Entertainment Entering the Wide World of eSports ...And, No, They're Not Playing!

Sandusky based Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) wants to get into the eSports arena with plans to add esports to its lineup of rollercoasters, waterparks and thrill rides, including 11 amusement parks and 4 separate waterparks.

Coaster enthusiasts from around the globe already flock to Cedar Fair parks for record breakers like Cedar Point’s Millennium Force, Carowinds’ Fury 325 and Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland -- Now, they'll seek out gaming!

eSports are catching on quickly around the world. Teams are being built, and professional players are even being endorsed by major brands. This has become more than a trend. It's now a livelihood and dream career for many.

So, it totally makes sense that Cedar Fair Entertainment wants to build a 1,500-seat esports arena in the heart of Sandusky, Ohio, or that it's looking forward to hosting gaming tournaments near Cedar Point -- which they plan on hosting year-round, starting in the first half of 2023. There's even talks that they start hosting concerts and other events, simultaneously!

The Ohio-based amusement park chain announced on Thursday, July, 29, that it will begin construction by the end of the year. The entire project, which includes 200 gaming stations, a locker room and giant food court, will cost about $28 milllion to deliver. But, the company believes it will attract gamers from across the Midwest -- if not the world -- and that it would be a great investment, overall.

According to a recent report, the e Sports market is projected to surpass $1.86 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 15.1%. This includes the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), First-Person Shooter games (FPS), Real-Time Strategy (RTS) and others.

Outside of college and high school eSports gaming organizations, there aren't really many opportunities for players to enter the eSports arena in the entire state!

Hang on, Sandusky! The games are coming for you!