Are YOU the 419's Next Top Talent? 419 Sings Raises Money for A Cause, Awards $2500 and Recording Session

Hosted by the United Way of Hancock County, First National Bank and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay, Ohio, independent artists, 18 years or older from “the 419,” are being called to compete in the 2021 “419 Sings” music competition.

Musicians, bands and singers are all welcome to compete. The winner takes home $2,500 and professional recording session at the Stone Soup Recording Studios in Maumee, Ohio, to help take their careers to the next level.

Although the official competition is a series of virtual performances over the course of 5 weeks, the winner of the competition will also perform on stage at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

"This is a big beautiful space, a professional sound system. You know a lot of the bands we expect and the musicians that we expect to send in a video have done bars and outside events, but not a performance where people are seated and specifically listening to you in a great space," said Heather Clow, MCPA executive director.

To enter, artists should fill out this form . Artists must also post a short video of them performing their music on 419 Sings’ Official Facebook Page shortly after.

The top 30 performances will be selected by a panel organized by MCPA, United Way and First National Bank the week of August 16. Those performances will then be reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry-connected judges who will select the 16 participants for the 419 Sings competition. After those 16 finalists are selected, the winner will be chosen via public vote in September.

Judges reviewing the top 30 submissions are:

John “Scott” Lavender - professional musician and music educator with over 40 years in the industry and 30 years as musical director for musicians such as Johnny Mathis, Toni Tennille and Glen Yarbrough

Ohio Arts Council Executive Director and board member of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies; Michael Cavanaugh, musician and Broadway performer hand-picked by Billy Joel to star in the musical Movin’ Out Sam Bartlett - talent agent with ICM Partners, New York, NY

talent agent with ICM Partners, New York, NY Marielle Kraft - Nashville singer, songwriter and winner of the 2018 Mid Atlantic Songwriting Competition.

“MCPA actively seeks out new talent and we look forward to shining a light on our regional musicians, both known and yet-to-be-discovered,” says Heather Clow, executive director of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

“The pandemic hit us all hard last year, especially human services and the arts. Both are equally vital to build a thriving community,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way, “This project allows us to work together to improve our community and reminds us that together we are stronger.”

One dollar equals one vote, and the public may vote as many times as they want. The following Wednesday, the 8 receiving the most votes will continue to the next round and the cycle will repeat until the winner is selected on Wednesday, October 13.

Funds raised will support MCPA's mission to enrich lives through the arts, culture and entertainment and UWHC's ongoing mission to measurably improve people's lives in Hancock County. 100% of proceeds raised during voting go straight to the Northwest Ohio community!

Artist should submit their Press Kit, including:

Name/Short Bio

Submission song: File Format to use – MOV or MP4 or Direct Link to Video Streaming Platform like Vimeo, YouTube etc.

60 - 90 seconds of their best material – showcasing their range/talent

NO studio mixed or lip-synced videos,** authentic voice preferred.

If selected, they must share 419 Sings materials/flyers etc. to:

Artist Pages

Social Media Pages

Website

List of engagements (if applicable)