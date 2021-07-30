Lead Battery Consortium Comes Together, Research by D.O.E. Argonne National Library, Univ. of Toledo (Ohio) and More

The Argonne National Laboratory is a U.S. Department of Energy research center for engineering and the multidisciplinary sciences. Together with lead battery manufacturers, they have joined forces with The University of Toledo (Toledo, Ohio) to extend the life and performance of lead batteries for use in several industry applications.

Lead batteries are a baseline energy storage technology used in automotive, telecommunications, electric power, mining, agriculture, marine, and data centers.

They are the most recycled product in the world, boasting a 99% recycling rate, and provide 60% of the global rechargeable energy storage market with a significant potential for even better performance under increasingly demanding requirements for vehicle electrification and the integration of renewable power to the electric grid.

"This partnership can help industry meet society's demanding requirements in vital industries," states U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), chair of the U.S. House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee.

The cohort of lead battery manufacturers began collaborating with Argonne National Laboratory and The University of Toledo (UToledo) to further improve the efficiency of battery cycling, which would lead to longer-life batteries as new applications emerge in an increasingly decarbonized market. Together, they would study a multitude of battery-ready materials at the molecular level with the goal of improving battery performance as part of an electric and decarbonized future.

Ohio has been a key center for manufacturing since the Industrial Revolution. In modern day, however, it has quickly been becoming known as a statewide headquarters for electric vehicle (EV) and battery technologies -- making this study perfect for the area.

In February, President Joe Biden mandated an Executive Order that would put the spotlight on the need for the U.S. to assert global leadership with home-grown technology to assist in the transition to an electric and decarbonized future. He stressed the importance of “Building America Back” by “Buying American,” a move that would ensure a resilient and diverse supply chain in the near future.

High-capacity batteries enable that process. With EV and autonomous car manufacturers leading the way, advanced lead batteries hold the promise of a truly sustainable, U.S. battery energy storage industry -- which is already showing signs of global demand.

According to The Battery Council International:

“The new research collaboration will work to identify methods to extend the life of lead batteries, already known for their low cost, durability and sustainable circular economy. They are ubiquitous and found in applications including automotive, agriculture, defense, telecommunications, logistics and warehousing and renewable energy and more. This new research is unique because it is focused on improving the performance of advanced lead batteries, which are fully recyclable, and for which recycling capacity already exists in the U.S.”

Led by Argonne's Material Science Division and in collaboration with Dr. Cora Lind-Kovacs, professor in the UToledo Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, over the next two years -- the research team will conduct an atomic level examination of organic materials, known as "expanders,” to extend the life of lead batteries by improving their cycling efficiency.

Joining Argonne and UToledo are five U.S. lead battery companies, including:

The project's industry partners also include:

The Battery Council International (BCI)

The Consortium for Battery Innovation (CBI)

The Lead Battery Science Research Program (LBSRP)

This new program is also being supervised by the American Battery Research Group (ABRG).

As the Chair of the U.S. House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee -- and committed to a cleaner, more sustainable future, U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur helped to bring the consortium partners together, connecting UToledo's unique capabilities with Argonne and the five lead battery companies.

"This partnership can help industry meet society's demanding requirements in vital industries like transportation and electric power," Kaptur said. "UToledo's chemistry department will bring their expertise to help meet the growing need for more efficient and sustainable rechargeable batteries to support a changing economy."

Hal Hawk, president of Fremont, Ohio, battery manufacturer Crown Battery, noted that "Our firm has worked with UToledo for many years. They have helped our company with important research and we look forward to having the university's expertise deployed in this new national consortium with others in the lead battery industry."

The U.S. lead battery industry has an annual economic impact of $26.3 billion with more than 92,000 direct and indirect jobs across 38 states. Many of these jobs are a cause for interest in Ohio, as battery manufacturers, such as Ultium, are gravitating towards regions such as Lordstown and Warren, and parent companies, such as GM, are becoming increasingly frustrated with the sentiment that there may not be enough batteries to fulfill the industry's promise.

"We are excited to collaborate with Argonne National Laboratory and the American Battery Research Group to investigate the atomic level mechanism of how expander molecules interact with the different lead species present in batteries," Lind-Kovacs said. "This is a great opportunity to use our expertise in materials chemistry at UToledo to work closely with several companies to help address a relevant industrial problem."

According to the group, “Scientists are increasingly intrigued by the underutilized potential of materials that could lead to more efficient performance in lead batteries. Researchers have noted that the key to extending lead battery life is to investigate the interaction among materials and the improper formation of crystals that can limit battery life span.”

Under the specifications for this new project, Argonne and UToledo will target lignosulfonates, naturally occurring organic materials used in the lead battery's negative plates to maintain the optimum flow of energy from the battery.

This cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) marks the second major collaborative research project between the lead battery industry and Argonne. The first research program, identified several critical battery additives for intensive research.