In 2021 alone, Chipotle restaurants across Europe and North America are expected to use approximately 4.5 million cases of avocados, equivalent to more than 100 million pounds of fruit, for its famous guacamole dip.

Chipotle's guac features six simple ingredients: avocados, citrus juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapenos, and salt.

In Warren, Ohio, Residents can redeem free guac, short for guacamole, on the most extra day of the year -- National Avocado Day -- which is celebrated on July 31. While this offer is available to all guests in the U.S. and Canada, Ohio saw its fair share of fans swarm to GrubHub, Uber Eats and DoorDash apps during the 2020 pandemic. Since then, many have become diehard fans of Chipotle and using restaurant delivery apps.

Restaurant chains nationwide celebrate National Avocado day with discounts and freebies -- but to get free guac, one has to order online or via app. Social distancing just became tasty, as guests are invited to use the digital-only promo code, AVO2021, when ordering online. The extra guac, however, is limited to one serving per transaction and cannot be redeemed offline.

To make things even more extra for fans, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle websites through August 1.

"National Avocado Day, our most popular 'Chipotday,' has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to continue the tradition this year by offering fresh, hand-mashed guac for free via our digital channels only with the promo code AVO2021."

Chipotle had over 2,850 restaurants as of June 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.

For more information on Chipotle's National Avocado Day offers, guests in the U.S. can visit chipotle.com/avocadoday, and guests in Canada can visit chipotle.ca/avocadoday.